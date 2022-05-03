Wi-Fi Analytics Market Grows At 29%, With The Rapid Growth In The Deployment Of Wi-Fi Connections

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Wi-Fi Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the deployment of Wi-Fi connections is significantly contributing to the Wi-Fi analytics market growth. A Wi-Fi network is an internet connection shared by a wireless router with multiple devices in a home or business. The deployment of Wi-Fi networks rapidly gaining popularity as more people use laptops, tablets, and smartphones. For instance, according to estimates from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), there were over 4 billion internet users in 2019 (53.6% of the world population). In addition, Cisco, a US-based networking hardware company forecasts a fourfold increase in Wi-Fi hotspots to 628 million in 2023 in its Annual Internet Report. According to the Wi-Fi analytics market analysis, the rapid growth in the deployment of Wi-Fi connections will support the growth of the market.

The global Wi-Fi analytics market size is expected to grow from $9.36 billion in 2021 to $12.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. The global Wi-Fi analytics market size is expected to grow to $29.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.0%.

Read more on the Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wifi-analytics-global-market-report

Technological advancement has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the Wi-Fi Analytics industry. Rapid technical breakthroughs and improvements in Wi-Fi standards have resulted in the creation of dense platforms with many concurrently connecting systems and IoT connections, such as hospitals, airports, and other public transportation places, which necessitate real-time data processing. For instance, in 2020, Blix company, an Australia-based software technology company providing analytics and data-driven marketing products, launched AI-driven CountSmart Technology for Wi-Fi analytics. Blix's innovative Wi-Fi analytics technique analyses every packet of smartphone data, regardless of randomization or encryption, allowing it to make use of all available data. This will increase retail analytics data, which will be used to improve the experience of retail customers.

Major players covered in the global Wi-Fi analytics industry are Cisco Systems Inc, Skyfii Limited, Purple Wi-Fi, Fortinet Inc., Zebra Technologies, Hughes Network Systems LLC, GoZone WiFi LLC, Aptilo Networks AB, Bloom Intelligence LLC, Cloud4Wi Inc., Retailnext Inc., CommScope, Soft Emirates, Yelp, Wefi, Extreme Networks, Singtel, SpotOn, Aislelabs, and MetTel.

TBRC’s global Wi-Fi analytics market research report is segmented by component into solution, services, by deployment into cloud-based, on-premise, by application into Wi-Fi presence analytics, Wi-Fi marketing analytics, by industry vertical into retail, hospitality and tourism, sports and entertainment, transportation, healthcare, others.

Wi-Fi Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), By Application (Wi-Fi Presence Analytics, Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics), By Industry Vertical (Retail, Hospitality And Tourism, Sports And Entertainment, Transportation, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a Wi-Fi analytics market overview, forecast Wi-Fi analytics market size and growth for the whole market, Wi-Fi analytics market segments, geographies, Wi-Fi analytics market trends, Wi-Fi analytics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5841&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP)), By Services Type (Managed Services, Professional Services), By Software Tools (Web-based and Cloud Application Programming Interface, Processing and Modeler, Archiving and Data Storage), By Application Type ( Fraud Detection, Data Analytics & Visualization, Customer Service and Management, Rsik Management, Compliance & Security ), By End-user (Banking, Financial, and Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Public Sector, Energy & Utility, Healthcare ) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-services-global-market-report

Big Data and Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – By Analytics Tools (Dashboard & Data Visualization, Self-Service Tools, Data Mining & Warehousing, Reporting , Others), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By End Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Utility), By Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Spatial Analytics, Workforce Analytics, Risk & Credit Analytics , Transportation Analytics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-global-market-report

Business Analytics And Enterprise Software Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (ERP Software, BI Software, CRM Software, SCM Software, Other Software), By End-User Industry (IT and Telecommunications, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Media), By Deployment Model (On-Demand/Cloud, On-Premise) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-analytics-enterprise-software-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC