Submit Release
News Search

There were 266 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,083 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received Ambassador of French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs for Eastern Partnership

AZERBAIJAN, May 2 - 02 may 2022, 11:55

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Ambassador of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic for the Eastern Partnership Brice Roquefeuil.

Brice Roquefeuil said that France as the chair of the European Union fully supports the peace agenda in the South Caucasus, as well as the European Union`s initiatives in various areas of relations with Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, they hailed the successful development of Azerbaijan-European Union relations, and recalled the Azerbaijani President's participation in the Eastern Partnership Summit of the European Union in Brussels last December.

The sides discussed issues related to the post-conflict period, normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, conduct of negotiations on the preparation of a peace agreement and delimitation of borders. Stressing that the Armenian side accepted the five principles put forward by Azerbaijan, the head of state noted that the Azerbaijani delegation was ready to start negotiations on a peace agreement.

During the conversation, they touched on Azerbaijan-France relations. President Ilham Aliyev pointed out his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels last December and this February in a video format. The head of state also recalled that he sent a congratulatory letter to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of the French Republic.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received Ambassador of French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs for Eastern Partnership

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.