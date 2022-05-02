Submit Release
Bridge Replacement Project Planned on Creek Road in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge replacement project on Creek Road (Route 2033) in Cumberland County is scheduled to begin Monday, June 13. The bridge spans Cedar Run between Lisburn Road (Route 2031) and Carlisle Road (Route 2018) in Lower Allen Township.

The bridge will be closed on June 13. A detour will be in place using Lisburn Road and Carlisle Road.

For this work to begin at the scheduled time, temporary traffic signals will be installed at the intersections of Carlisle Road and Lisburn Road beginning next week. 

During the installation of the temporary traffic signals, flaggers will provide traffic control which may lead to delays. Once completed, motorists will encounter new temporary traffic signals and minor realignment of pavement markings to include added turn lanes on Carlisle Road and Lisburn Road. 

Once the bridge replacement is completed and detour is removed, the temporary traffic signals will be removed and the pavement markings will be restored to original conditions. 

Work is expected to be completed by October 13, 2022.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation of New Cumberland is the prime contractor on this $1,477,790 project, which includes replacing the existing bridge with a single-span prestressed concrete spread box beam bridge supported on integral abutments, waterline relocation, fish ladder installation, drainage improvements, approach roadway work, and other miscellaneous construction.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

