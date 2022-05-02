The N.C. Department of Revenue Accepts Applications for Phase 2 of the Business Recovery Grant Program

Raleigh, N.C.

The N.C. Department of Revenue (NCDOR) announced that it is accepting applications for Phase 2 of the Business Recovery Grant (BRG) program beginning today. Many additional businesses now qualify for these grants due to updates to the program’s eligibility criteria. BRG will issue a payment to an eligible North Carolina business that suffered an economic loss of at least 20 percent during the pandemic. The grant amount is a percentage of the economic loss demonstrated by the eligible business or $500,000, whichever is less. The application deadline is Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

“Barbershops, cosmetology businesses, gyms, and other businesses that provide services were hit hard by pandemic and it’s important to expand these grants from the American Rescue Plan to help them.” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our small businesses are the backbone of our economy and strong support for them is critical.”

Many businesses that did not qualify in Phase 1 are eligible to apply in Phase 2. In addition to COVID-impacted businesses in the hospitality industry such as restaurants and hotels, the BRG is open to all other business industries including but not limited to:

Farmers and Agribusinesses

Gyms and Personal Training businesses

Salons and Barbershops

Massage Therapy businesses

Dental Offices

Law Firms

Doctor Offices

Interior Design businesses

Hardware Stores

Pharmacies

Landscape businesses

Tailors and Dry Cleaning businesses

In addition to COVID-impacted businesses above, the BRG is open to other businesses in all other industries that were affected by the pandemic. A business that received other COVID-19 relief may be eligible for a grant in Phase 2.

Approximately $200 million remains to be granted of the $500 million in American Rescue Plan funds appropriated for the program.

“Our hope is that the expanded Business Recovery Grant program requirements will encourage more eligible North Carolina businesses to apply,” said NCDOR Secretary Ronald Penny. “These funds are available for eligible businesses that suffered a financial loss because of the pandemic and we want to make sure those businesses receive them.”

Two types of grants will be available to eligible businesses for Phase 2:

• A hospitality grant is available to an eligible arts, entertainment, or recreation business, as well as an eligible accommodation or food service business such as a hotel, restaurant, or bar (NAICS code 71 and 72).

• A reimbursement grant is available to an eligible business not classified in NAICS Code 71 and 72.

Gross receipts reported on an expanded list of tax forms can be used to calculate an economic loss for Phase 2, making the BRG available to eligible sole proprietors, corporations, and other businesses that do not report gross receipts on Form E-500 or Federal Form 1065. This change may also allow businesses that primarily provide services to apply for a larger grant award during Phase 2.

On May 2, eligible business owners will be able to apply for Phase 2 online at https://www.ncdor.gov/business-recovery-grant. More detailed information and answers to Frequently Asked Questions will also be available on the agency website.

The program is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLRFP0129 awarded to the State of North Carolina by the U.S. Department of Treasury.