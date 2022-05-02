Surge In Demand For Faster Speed Connections Enhances Fiber Optical Cable Market Growth

Fiber Optical Cable Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Fiber Optical Cable Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising demand for higher bandwidth and faster speed connections will enhance the fiber optical cable market growth. There is a surge in demand for high bandwidth from enterprises and individuals due to increased use of the internet for video calls, gaming, online shopping, and social media. Fiber optic cable use light to transmit data instead of electricity so that it can enhance and speed up the internet connections that are capable of handling higher bandwidth. For example, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV at homes consumes approximately 15-18 Mbps of data which is three times more than the plain HD TV. By 2022, it is estimated that about 62% of connected flat panel TV sets will be 4K. This focus on increasing demand for higher bandwidth increasing video consumption. According to the fiber optical cable industry overview, rising demand for faster speed connections and higher bandwidth is driving the market’s growth.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the fiber optic cable market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the fiber optic cable market. The regions covered in the fiber optic cable market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the Global Fiber Optical Cable Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fiber-optical-cable-global-market-report

The global fiber optical cable market size is expected to grow from $66.54 billion in 2021 to $89.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1%. The growth in the fiber optic cable market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The fiber optic cable market is expected to reach $227.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.1%.

The technological advancement in the fiber optic cable is a key trend shaping the fiber optical cable market outlook. Wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) is the recent technological improvement in the fiber cables. Wavelength division multiplexing is a technique of multiplexing the number of optical carrier signals through a single optical fiber channel by varying the wavelengths of laser lights. WDM allows communication in all directions in fiber cable. WDMs are used on a single optical fiber to blend light signals coming from different optical fibers. This is attained by using a coupler at the WDM input. In 2023, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for WDMs and multiple companies in China such as ZG Technology, Optic Network Technology, are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of WDMs.

Major players covered in the global fiber optical cable market are Corning Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Prysmian Group, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Fujikura Ltd, TE Connectivity, 3M, Amphenol, Molex, Prysmian, Finisar Corporation, and AFL Communications LLC.

TBRC’s global fiber optical cable market analysis report is segmented by product type into single-mode cable, multi-mode cable, by application into telecom, oil and gas, military and aerospace, BFSI, medical, imaging, railway, others, by type into glass optical fiber, plastic optical fiber.

Fiber Optical Cable Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Single-mode Cable, Multi-mode Cable), By Application (Telecom, Oil & Gas, Military & Aerospace, BFSI, Medical, Imaging, Railway), By Type (Glass Optical Fiber, Plastic Optical Fiber) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a fiber optical cable market overview, forecast fiber optical cable market size and growth for the whole market, fiber optical cable market segments, geographies, fiber optical cable market trends, fiber optical cable market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Fiber Optical Cable Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3869&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Aircraft Cables Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Stainless Steel Material, Galvanized Steel Material), By Aircraft Type (Military Aircraft, Civil Aircraft), By Sales Channel (Aftermarket, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)), By Application (General Aviation, Airliner, Business Aircraft, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-cables-global-market-report

Coaxial Cables Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Hard-line Cable, Triaxial Cable, Twin Axial Cable), By Applications (Internet Data Transfer, Video Distribution, Radio Distribution Frequency Transfer), By End-User(Cable Television Industry, Military And Aerospace, Internet Service Providers, Telephone Network Operators, Communication Equipment Manufacturers, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coaxial-cables-global-market-report

Multimode-Fiber Cable Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Step Index Fiber, Gradient Type), By Application (IT & Telecom, Government, Energy, Automotive, Industries), By Cable Type (Single-mode Cable, Multi-mode Cable), By Material Type (Plastics Optical Fiber, Glass Optical Fiber) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multimode-fiber-cable-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC