Lori Werner Co-Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz Awarded Marketing 2.0 - Outstanding Leadership Award
It’s always an honor to be recognized personally by a premier awards program”CANTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Marketing Whiz, a leader in medical marketing for private practice physicians, announced today that Lori Werner, Co-Founder, and Chief Marketing Whiz, was selected for the Marketing 2.0 - Outstanding Leadership Award at the Marketing 2.0 Conference in Las Vegas in March.
— Lori Werner
“It’s always an honor to be recognized personally by a premier awards program, and it validates our mission to deliver excellence in marketing for our doctors and contribute to patient education and outreach in women’s health,” said Lori Werner, Co-Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz.
All nominees were judged on five parameters: leaders' reputation, educational background, professional experience, creative thinking, and decisive leadership.
The Marketing 2.0 Conference primarily comprises achievers from the industry who are recognized for their contributions while providing a platform for networking and knowledge sharing amongst an elite group of high-performing individuals and companies. The conference brings together some of the brightest & wisest minds from all around the world under one roof to deliberate on the future of marketing and advertising. With hyper-focused keynotes, engaging panel discussions, live Q&A sessions, and multiple high-octave networking events, it empowers attendees with brand-building ideas, valuable insights, and a wealth of contacts -providing their businesses the competitive edge they need to stay ahead in the global marketplace.
About Medical Marketing Whiz
Medical Marketing Whiz is the leader in practice growth for doctors in OBGYN, urogynecology, aesthetics, and concierge medicine. Lori Werner and Glenn Akins co-founded Medical Marketing Whiz in 2018 and have quickly become one of the most sought-after marketing agencies in North America.
The company serves as an outsourced chief marketing officer for private practice physicians and serves as an extension of the client’s team, implementing a proven marketing system, called the Dr. Marketing Blueprint, which includes social media marketing, email marketing, reputation management, local search engine optimization, and patient education events and webinars.
Medical Marketing Whiz’s personalized approach to marketing helps practices grow in-office procedures such as personal health, aesthetics, or hormone therapy and be known as the go-to expert in their local market.
For more information, visit https://www.medicalmarketingwhiz.com/
About Marketing 2.0 Conference
Marketing 2.0 Conference is a premier marketing and advertising conference that draws eminent leaders of the marketing community from all over the world. Over the course of three days, it aspires to help businesses connect with their customers better, enhance their visibility, and build their brand by learning from the best marketers. The conference unveils the latest technologies, research, and ideas that sell in the realms of content creation, branding, marketing, and advertising.
For more information visit https://marketing2conf.com
Lori Werner
Medical Marketing Whiz
+1 888-418-8065
email us here