Rainwater Harvesting Market 2022-2027 | Industry Size, Share, Analysis and Research Report

Rainwater Harvesting Market Report

By IMARC Group the Rainwater Harvesting Market has been categorized based on harvesting method and end-user.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Rainwater Harvesting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global rainwater harvesting market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global rainwater harvesting market reached a value of US$ 1,397.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,809.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.37% during 2022-2027. Rainwater harvesting is the process of conserving rainwater by collecting and storing it in tanks. It is done with the help of artificially designed systems to provide an excellent backup water source during emergencies. Moreover, rainwater harvesting helps in reducing the chances of floods and serves as an alternative source of freshwater.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing concerns regarding the continual depletion of groundwater. With a considerable rise in global population, the consumption of groundwater has also increased, thus shifting the consumer's preference to rainwater harvesting as a means for conservation. Moreover, growing government funding and the implementation of several support policies promoting rainwater harvesting have further positively influenced the market growth. For instance, the Government of India (GOI) is offering incentives as well as tax relaxations to encourage the usage of such systems, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the rising issues related to water scarcity and the increasing incidences of floods across the globe, are also providing an impetus to market growth.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures:

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top rainwater harvesting companies being

Some of these key players include:

• Kinspan Group

• Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

• Graf Group

• WISY AG

• Innovative Water Solutions LLC

• D&D Ecotech Services

• Rain Harvesting Supplies, Inc.

• Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd

• Stormsaver

• Climate Inc

• Water Harvesters

• Heritage Tanks

Breakup by Harvesting Method:

• Above Ground

• Underground

Breakup by End-User:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

