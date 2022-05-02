Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 will splendidly unfold tomorrow night First evening’s theme “Spring Rejoice” symbolizes renewal of life

MACAU, May 2 - 【DST】Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022

Curtains will be lifted upon the Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 (the “Drone Gala”) tomorrow (3 May). Revolving around the theme of “Spring Rejoice”, two spectacular drone shows will come into the spotlight above Nam Van Lake at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Set off by lighting and music, the spectacles will immerse audience in the splendor of spring in Macao.

The other shows will ensue at 8:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on 4 May, and at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. the following weekend (7 and 8 May). Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the shows at Nam Van Lake area and Anim’Arte NAM VAN for a wonderful holiday experience.

Experience Macao in the four seasons

The event of the year will present eight drone shows under the seasonal themes set for the four evenings — “Spring Rejoice”, “Fun-Tastic Summer”, “Golden Fall Delights” and “A Merry Winter”. At the invitation of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), local businesses are participating in the event. Six of the drone shows will be presented by the partner entities.

Themed as “Spring Rejoice”, the shows on the first night will revolve around Macao. The designs and productions will encompass different elements like spring and Macao, love in Macao, World Heritage sites and iconic landmarks. Both shows will exude the aroma of spring. Audience can bask in the tender, refreshing and vigorous beauty of spring in Macao.

Water kindles beginning of new life

The first show at 8 p.m. tomorrow night will be presented by MGTO. Beginning from the origin of life — water, the show will unfold by 3D patterns of raindrops nourishing all forms of life in nature. Across the canopy of darkness will emerge twelve glittering patterns ranging from raindrops, different forms of life growing in nature, green tree, ballet in spring, swallow, winter jasmine, love in Macao, lovers in dance, float parade and fireworks, dragon dance to MAK MAK. The swallow’s fly towards Macao bespeaks the arrival of spring in Macao.

Melco Group will present the second show at 9:30 p.m. Spring is a season when love blossoms. There will be patterns such as falling in love, floral wreath, flying a kite on the lawn, Ruins of St. Paul’s in spring, playing guitar, figure-8 Ferris wheel, skyscraper, hotel complex, peach blossoms in full bloom, flower fairy, black-faced spoonbill and MAK MAK. The flowers and grass symbolize the arrival of spring and renewal of life. Soaring of romantic love towards a world of blossoms represents love in Macao.

8 fantastic shows and new fringe activities

The Drone Gala will be staged above Nam Van Lake on 3 May (at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.), 4 May (8:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.), 7 May (at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.) and 8 May (at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.). 880 drones will be choreographed into more 3D patterns in every 15-minute show, compared with the number of 300 drones per show last year. The spectacles will bring wonderful nighttime entertainment for residents and visitors, deepening integration across “tourism +”. 2,000 drones which will take part in the Drone Gala have recently been shipped to Macao. From the night of 27 April onwards, testing and trial flights are successively conducted to gear up for the shows.

MGTO rolls out four fringe activities in tandem with the Drone Gala as follows: Big Big Drone Exhibition is showcasing a 5-meter-long gigantic drone under the white canopy at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. until 8 May. Drone Formation Display is presenting a 200-drone formation of “I ♡ MACAO” at Anim’Arte NAM VAN from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. from 5 – 6 May. Two other fringe activities, “Macao for All Seasons” Photography Contest and “Drone Sky Art” Formation Design Contest, welcome entries from residents and visitors from 1 – 31 May 2022.

For more information about the fringe activities, please visit MGTO’s website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/.

Interactive fun at the shows

Online game with special offers spur spending

The online prize-giving game is available on the website: https://drone-games.ad-on.mo/temp.html. From now until 8 May, the public can play the game, save and redeem reward points for prizes and special offers as well as join the lucky draw, which encourages visitors and residents to spend more in communities, a boon for small and medium-sized enterprises. The prizes also include admission tickets to tourism projects, dining coupons and hotel accommodation offered by the six partner entities — Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Wynn, Sands China Ltd., Galaxy Entertainment Group, SJM Resorts, S.A. and MGM.

The online game also features interactive fun on the site. With the advanced AR technology, spectators can conduct AI recognition upon drone patterns through smartphone camera for an interactive experience of the shows. It will be a wonderful encounter with “tourism + technology” for visitors too. As they enjoy the shows, audiences can play the online game and scan the drone formation of MAK MAK across the sky for rewards in store.

Online and offline promotional campaign

MGTO is widening the publicity for the Drone Gala through various offline and online channels such as WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu, Douyin, travel influencers’ platforms and Mainland news websites, besides release of promotional videos, to promote the drone extravaganza and Macao as a safe and quality destination among Mainland visitors. MGTO will live broadcast the eight drone shows on MGTO’s official WeChat channel and Weibo account, MGTO’s Facebook pages “Stopover Macao” and “Experience Macao” for audiences unable to enjoy the shows on site.

Strict compliance with pandemic prevention guidelines

Upon admission to the designated audience area from Anim’Arte NAM VAN to the vicinity of the great white canopy by the lake, spectators are required to present their green Macao Health Code, scan the venue code, undergo temperature checks and maintain social distance, as well as to wear masks throughout the time on site. Audience can also enjoy the shows on TDM – Macao TV Channel, TDM Entertainment TV Channel and HD Channel No. 3 of Macau Cable TV with the synchronized music and narration streaming from TDM - Radio Macao's Chinese Channel (FM100.7) every scheduled evening.

All performers and staffers who participate in this event will fulfill the requirements of the “Prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia – Advice on the Management of Collective Festive Events, and Recreational and Sports Activities” issued by Health Bureau, i.e. having received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine or taken a nucleic acid test for COVID-19.

Adverse weather contingency plan

The functions, performance and connectivity of drones are subject to variations in wind speed and rainfall rate. The shows can take place under suitable conditions at the wind speed of 31 – 40 km/hour or below without any rainfall. MGTO will consider the weather forecast of the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau and assess the actual situation. If the situation requires postponement or cancellation of the shows, the Office will seek to announce the news to the public as soon as possible.

Temporary traffic restrictions

Vehicle access limitation will be implemented on rehearsal days (today and 5 – 6 May) as well as on the show days (3, 4, 7 and 8 May), along the section of Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van (lanes by the lakeside) (adjustments may be made in accord with actual situations). Pedestrians will be prohibited from accessing the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge during the shows on 3, 4, 7 and 8 May.

Support of various entities for a wonderful extravaganza

The Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 is organized by MGTO with four co-organizers including Municipal Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Transport Bureau and Civil Aviation Authority, as well as six partner entities including Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Wynn, Sands China Ltd., Galaxy Entertainment Group, SJM Resorts, S.A. and MGM. TDM and Macau Cable TV are supporting entities for the event.

MGTO will continue to present a variety of spectacular events and activities for residents and visitors and join hands with different sectors to steer Macao’s tourism industry towards diversification, innovation and sustainability, not just deepening cross-sector integration of “tourism +” but also enriching travelers’ experience in Macao.