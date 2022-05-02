Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market is Expected to Reach USD 1.93 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market – USD 1.31 Billion in 2020, - CAGR of 5.0%, Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Trends – Significantly Longer Brake Life

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Implementation of advanced technology is one of the major factors influencing Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market growth.Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increase in the business of air travelers worldwide in current years has led to the rise in the demand for aircrafts. Also, airlines throughout the world require modern aircrafts equipped with advanced technologies. To match the demand from airliners, the aircraft industry is improving aircraft with advanced systems and components. The increasing demand for aircrafts is expanding the need for aircraft brake systems.

The introduction of Green Aircraft Taxiing Systems (EGTS) is a primary trend in the Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market. Aircraft taxiing deals with the movement of aircraft on the ground using its engine power. This process leads to a much higher fuel consumption, and most aircrafts use around 600 liters of fuel while taxiing for an average of 3.5 hours/day. Thus, many companies have started developing an alternative hybrid or electrical driven methods to reduce the excessive consumption of fuel and emission impact during aircraft taxiing. For instance, recently, Airbus S.A.S signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Safran and Honeywell to develop EGTS for A320 aircraft. The primary landing gear wheels are generally equipped with motors for maximum performance, agility, and traction which, in turn, demands an effective braking system. This further increases the necessity for the use of carbon material for brakes.

The functioning of an aircraft brake system depends upon several parameters, such as better heat dissipation, minimum stopping distance, and effortless maneuvering. Consequently, the weight, size, and landing speed of the aircraft are determining parameters for choosing the design and type of the aircraft brake system. Lower overall costs due to reduced maintenance and operating costs coupled with brake life improvement, weight reduction, and lower fuel consumption are driving the Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market for carbon brake disc.

Key manufacturers in the Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market include Safran, United Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Meggitt PLC, SGL Carbon, and Parker Hannifin, among others. Yantai Luhang Carbon Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Beijing International Aeronautical Materials Corporation (BIAM), Xi’an Aviation Brake Technology Co., Ltd., and Shaanxi Lantai Aviation Equipment Limited are key raw material suppliers in the Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Carbon brake disc for commercial aircraft dominates the Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market with a larger revenue of USD 1.04 Billion in the year 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a higher CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The rising demand for newer generation aircraft along with the initiatives taken by the airlines to maximize their profits by decreasing the operational costs and growing concern for fuel efficiency are the principal drivers for the growth of the carbon brake disc for the application in commercial aircraft.

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.7% among all regions during the forecast period. The rising number of aircraft orders and deliveries in the region, due to the growing demand for newer generation aircraft, is encouraging the growth of the Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market in the region.

• In February 2016, Safran (then known as Messier-Bugatti-Dowty) opened an aircraft carbon brake production and refurbishment plant, in Kentucky, America. The planned expansion, which was worth more than USD 100 Million, aims to meet the expected demand of airlines and carbon brakes.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global the aircraft carbon brake disc Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market on the basis of application, sales, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Commercial Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

Sales Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• OEM Sales

• AfterAircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

