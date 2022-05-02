Coated Paper Market To Reflect Significant Growth During 2022-2027 | Asia Pulp & Paper, Dunn Paper Company, Lecta, Etc.

Reports And Data

Coated Paper Market Size – USD 46.37 Billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 3.3%, Trends – High demand from the e-commerce sector.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATE, May 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coated Paper Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.3% during the period 2020-2027. The market under study had a value of USD 46.37 billion in 2019. The demand for the industry is primarily driven by the rise in online sales or trade, rising demand for advertising and packaging in different sectors, demand from advertisement media like newsprints, magazines, brochures, and catalog among others.

The rise in e-commerce and online shopping of various goods and items is creating a huge demand in the packaging industry. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the industry and increasing its demand. Apart from that, people are also eager to use eco-friendly products and are willing to abandon plastic packaging. The food and beverage industry is also moving away from plastic packaging and adopting eco-friendly and biodegradable alternatives. These factors are giving a huge boost to the industry’s growth. Governments in European countries, the USA, India, China, among others, are taking initiatives to ban plastics as packaging material, and paper packaging is coming up as the next best alternative. Thus, in a nutshell, changing trends in the packaging industry are predicted to contribute largely to the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Top Key Players: Asia Pulp & Paper, Dunn Paper Company, Lecta Group, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., South African Pulp and Paper Industries Limited, Stora Enso, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Twin Rivers Paper Company, Verso Corporation, and Burgo Group SPA.

Deforestation across the world is making the supply of wood pulp scarce, and its price is also increasing. This is creating some problems as the cost of coated paper products is increasing, and thus, the industry is facing stiff competition from its alternatives. The industry is also capital and labor-intensive, and increasing labor rates around the world are having an effect on the products in the market. Thus these are some factors which are restricting the industry’s growth. In order to solve these problems, major players in the industry are trying to develop innovative packaging, labeling, and printing solutions in order to reduce cost as well as maintain sustainability.

The chemicals and materials industry has been steadily growing as this is the industry that can be said to be shaping every other industry. The chemical and materials industry is growing due to the introduction of new products and technologies, increasing environmental consciousness, and changing customer preferences. In recent years, economic growth and the growth of ancillary industries in emerging economies have been critical to the chemical and materials industry's growth.

A new trend has emerged: the production of bio-based and renewable chemicals. These products are likely to solve chemical industry-related environmental concerns. Environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and economic development are the requirements that the industry must meet in order to overcome long-term growth challenges.

The Coated Paper market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Coated Paper market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The global coated market size is predicted to reach USD 60.205 billion by 2027. The packaging industry, along with the rise in online trade, is contributing majorly towards this figure.

The segment held a market share of more than 65.0% in 2019. Coated fine papers contain less amount of mechanical pulp and are mainly produced from the chemically bleached pulp. These papers provide excellent brightness, and that is why its demand has been consistently high every year.

The Grounded Calcium Carbonate variant of Calcium Carbonate segment would contribute to the segment’s growth during the forecast period as it is cost effecting and provides gloss, brightness, and opacity to the coated paper.

Apart from packaging, the Printing application segment is projected to witness a growth rate of 3.3% during the forecast period. As compared to other applications, the Printing segment is projected to witness a slow growth rate due to the increasing digitalization which may negatively impact the demand for printing.

The Asia-Pacific market is predicted to witness a significant growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period. The expansion of the market in this region is mainly due to China and Japan that is supported by its consumer base, affordable labor, and regulations restricting plastic usage. The e-commerce industry is also gaining momentum in this part of the world.

Some of the key product launches in recent times are Liberty and Futura by Verso Corporation, Sinar Fold, and Sinar Card by Asia Pulp and Paper. Nippon Paper Industries have come up with innovative technologies like cellulose nanofibre, afforestation technology and kraft lignin.

JK Paper, proposed the launch of a 4250 mm wide coated board machine at the end of 2020. The machine contains extensive automation capabilities.

Deals Landscape

Important deals taking place in the market include Nippon Paper Industries acquiring 70% stakes of TS Plastics Sdn. Bhd in 2019, Dunn Paper Company acquiring Clearwater Paper Ladysmith Wisconsin Facility for USD 72 million in 2018 and Lecta Group acquiring 100% shares of Pilot Service SRL in 2017.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the Coated Paper market on the basis of product, coating material, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Coated Groundwood Paper

Coated Fine Paper

Others

Coating Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Clay

Calcium Carbonate

Talc

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Packaging

Printing

Labels

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.

