Jeanie Edwards of the CPR Gals to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disaster can strike at any moment. Do you know what to do in an emergency situation?

What if a disaster happens while you are at home? What if your family is at home but you are at work? Is your health insurance, life insurance and homeowner’s insurance up to date?

By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.

Will you be prepared?

Jeanie Edwards is the founder of The CPR Gals, specializing in disaster preparedness education and first-aid training.

“The question is not if something is going to happen, but rather when,” says Jeanie. “Once you accept that, you can start preparing for the inevitable. With training, you will feel a whole lot more comfortable and confident because you can handle pretty much anything that gets thrown at you.”

Of course, disaster may not always be an earthquake or a hurricane or a tornado. Maybe a loved one or a colleague has collapsed from a heart attack.

The CPR Gals teach people how to help save lives, offering classes in CPR and First Aid classes so people can be prepared and confident enough to act until uniformed first responders arrive.

“Keep the patient calm, make sure 911 has been called, and begin administering CPR because every second counts,” says Jeanie. “CPR is cardio pulmonary resuscitation. When the body stops breathing, and you can no longer feel a pulse, you need to take over the body’s job: breathing and pumping the heart to keep the vital organs alive until advanced medical care can begin.”

Jeanie was inspired by her grandparents, who were British Red Cross in the 1920s. Jeanie herself has been a volunteer with the American Red Cross since 1968 and an EMT for 20 years.

“I’m most proud of knowing that I have made a difference in people's lives,” says Jeanie. “There is a ripple effect.”

