KM Wealth Pro Announces Launch of Economic Trends and News Blog

Articles on the blog are written by Komal Motwani, a successful Senior Financial Analyst.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creator of KM Wealth Pro is pleased to announce the launch of a brand-new blog aimed at discussing economic trends and events.KM Wealth Pro is a passion project and brainchild of Komal Motwani , a renowned Senior Financial Analyst, blogger, and author with over 10 years’ experience in the financial planning industry. The personal brand is designed to share Komal’s impressions on industry news and trends, while offering people a way to connect with her and stay abreast of the latest market and economic updates.“A true analyst by nature, numbers, data, research, and quantitative and qualitative analysis are a part of my life,” Komal says. “Hence, I wanted to share my work (that would be beneficial, informative, and educational to the readers) on my website for others to read as well. Since KM Wealth Pro’s inception, I’ve been fortunate to garner credits from notable publishers from around the world, mainly because my language is simple and easy for everyone to understand.According to Komal, a major part of her work includes conducting research & analysis of market and economic data and other factors that affect day-to-day ‘trends,’ assisting with investment management, and helping with the presentation of financial analysis to clients, while catering to their individual needs, goals, and risk assessments. In fact, Komal has written articles for investors which have been published on websites that boast global readerships – with an impressive uptick in the number of readers. Most recently, Komal was featured on MarketWatch, Advisor Perspectives, Wealth Management, European Business Magazine website and many more. Her articles have been well received by readers and have garnered positive feedback from the editors.“Day-to-day work takes up most of my time and this, I believe, is something that keeps me going,” Komal states. “It helps me to express myself and connect with people and my goal is to grow this into a big community of like-minded people - people who like to connect and discuss similar ideas and concepts. In the long term, I want to make finance and wealth management fun for everyone.”For more information about KM Wealth Pro, or to read the websites blogs for free, please visit https://www.kmwealthpro.com/ About Komal MotwaniKomal Motwani, CFPis a Senior Investment Analyst originally from India and currently resides in the ‘City of Bridges’ Pittsburgh, USA. Numbers, analysis, and research have always fascinated her and that naturally gravitated her towards a career in finance. Since graduating, Komal has worked and studied internationally and has a combined work experience of over 10 years in the field of Investing and Financial Planning.Komal’s educational background ranges from a bachelor’s & master’s degree in Banking & Finance and the prestigious CFP(Certified Financial Planning).Komal’s flair for education is evident from the spread of business magazines on her desk that she not only reads, but also writes for. Giving her valuable time to furthering her own knowledge and that of others, Komal has authored numerous publications and newsletters. Her work is seen in magazines and papers across the globe, with some of the notable publications being MarketWatch, Advisor Perspectives, Business News Ledger, and Pittsburgh Post Gazette.Komal believes the best way to grow in life and career is by giving back to the community. And for those reasons she wishes to educate and help the next generation of financial planners through her blog and website.