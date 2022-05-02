Introducing The Life of Moji: The World’s First NFT-Based Animated Series

The Life of Moji represents the 1% of projects in Web3 with a publicly known and awarded team in the music and show business.

ROME, ITALY, May 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The renowned creators of The Life of Moji are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the world’s first NFT-based animated series The Life of Moji is the world’s first NFT-based animated series with a goal to create a brand-new, globally recognized media franchise. The project follows the journey of Moji Jones, a 17-year-old musical phenom, who grew up in a small country town in the south, similar to Atlanta. With the help of his best friend, Sheffo, Moji creates a hit record that randomly goes viral on an app called Momo. Moji and Sheffo decide to gamble it all and move to the “City of Lights,” similar to Hollywood. The first guest announced for the show is Poo Bear, 4x Grammy award winning songwriter, singer, and music producer, who will also be advising the music for the show.While the show’s primary setting is within its city limits, simply by collecting one of the NFT’s, people will be able to see their character in the city where all of the 10,000 characters are seen and have a license to use their character freely - even for commercial use. In The Life of Moji, anything and everything can happen in the City of Lights.What truly sets The Life of Moji apart from other NFT projects, however, is that is a joint venture between Sharif Elfishawi, a visual artist and digital entrepreneur, and Dominic Jordan, a multi-platinum, Grammy nominated music producer, songwriter, engineer, digital entrepreneur, and artist. This makes The Life of Moji, one of the 1% of Web3 projects with a publicly known and awarded team in the music and show business."We believe that this digital revolution will change forever the entertainment and music industries,” says Sharif Elfishawi, one of the project’s co-founders. “That’s why we wanted to give life not only to a media franchise, but also a new music artist, Moji, that is natively Web3 with an opportunity for our community to be a part of the process."The Life of Moji will start an international promotional tour, starting at the end of May, which will take the team to key NFT/Crypto/Music events around the world to present the project and discuss the future possibilities. The first participation will be at the BWR22 event in Rome, with the project being one of the main sponsors, along with Binance and Vetter Platform.For more information about The Life of Moji, please visit https://www.thelifeofmoji.com/ About The Life of MojiThe Life of Moji was founded in 2018 as a startup by the dynamic duo, Sharif Elfishawi, a talented visual artist and digital entrepreneur, and Dominic Jordan, a multi-platinum, Grammy nominated music producer, songwriter, engineer, digital entrepreneur, and artist.Today, the project is well behind its startup phase, having partnered with other major companies in Europe and Asia to license The Life of Moji around the world to ignite exponential growth. The brand is also establishing two headquarters, one in the US and one in Europe, to begin its global expansion and all of the future franchises that will follow.