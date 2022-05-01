Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Kidnapping While Armed (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a Kidnapping while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:30 am, the victims entered a vehicle believing it was a rideshare vehicle. During the ride, the suspects produced a handgun and locked the doors of the vehicle. The suspects drove the victims around and demanded they take out money from an ATM. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a white Dodge Charger. The suspect and vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.