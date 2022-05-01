Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 6200 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, 62 year-old Robert Jerome Holeman, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).