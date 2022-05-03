Lawyer: PG&E’s Direct Payments for Community Recovery Program Offers Dixie Fire Victims ‘Pennies On The Dollar’

The program will not cover evacuation costs or the full cost to replace homes and property, according to Dixie Fire lawyer Jeffrey Nadrich.

SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), on May 2, has begun allowing Dixie Fire victims to submit claims for financial compensation through the Direct Payments for Community Recovery (DP4CR) program website. However, according to Susanville and Quincy Dixie Fire lawyer Jeffrey Nadrich, the program will offer homeowners whose homes were a total loss “pennies on the dollar.” Nadrich notes, “PG&E, under its direct payment program, will only pay homeowners 50 percent of what they are legally obligated to under California law.”

Nadrich & Cohen and its legal teams represent many individuals and families who were evacuated. Nadrich notes that “the only way Dixie Fire evacuees can be paid for their evacuation expenses and emotional distress claims is by hiring a law firm like ours to pursue a claim on their behalf; the DP4CR program simply does not provide for evacuees.”

Under California law, according to Nadrich, PG&E is obligated to pay homeowners for:

• The full cost to rebuild their destroyed homes

• The full cost to rebuild their destroyed outbuildings

• The full value of all lost personal property

• The full value of all replacement housing

• Interest on damages from date of destruction

• Attorney’s fees on real and personal property damages

• Emotional distress

However, according to Nadrich, the Direct Payments for Community Recovery program will only pay homeowners:

• $400 per square foot for destroyed homes or a maximum of $240,000 for manufactured homes, regardless of the actual cost of replacement

• $150 per square foot for qualified outbuildings regardless of the actual cost to replace

The Direct Payments for Community Recovery program, according to Nadrich, will not pay homeowners for:

• Individualized personal property

• Individualized replacement housing

• Interest

• Expert witness costs

• Emotional distress

The only way to get PG&E to pay for these things, as well as pay for the full cost to replace homes or outbuildings, according to Nadrich, is to allow Dixie Fire lawyers to represent you in a lawsuit against PG&E, such as case number CGC-21-596597, which seeks to hold PG&E financially liable for Dixie Fire damages.

“PG&E is trying to get off cheaply and not pay what they are obligated to pay under California law,” Nadrich said, adding, “anybody who accepts PG&E’s offer does so at their own risk and is not maximizing their ability to recover the full amount which California law provides them as victims of the Dixie Fire, which was caused by PG&E’s negligence.”

“Under the PG&E settlement offer, Dixie Fire victims will receive significantly less than what other fire victims receive from PG&E,” Nadrich said, adding, “an experienced wildfire law firm like ours fights for Dixie Fire victims to obtain all the benefits that California law requires PG&E to be responsible for; we will make PG&E bear the full consequence of their negligence.”

