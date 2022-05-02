St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Heroin / Arrest Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4002980
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 5/1/22 at 1230
INCIDENT LOCATION: Seth’s Auto, Lyndonville
VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin, Warrant for Arrest
ACCUSED: Tyge Searl
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were conducting an investigation of a stolen vehicle at Seth’s Auto in Lyndonville when a male was seen leaving the property carrying a backpack. The individual was located and identified as Tyge Searl. Further investigation revealed Searl was in possession of heroin, and also had an active warrant for his arrest. Searl was placed into custody and later lodged on his outstanding warrant at NERC. Searl was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/27/22 at 0800
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERC
BAIL: $50
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.