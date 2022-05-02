St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Heroin / Arrest Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4002980

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 5/1/22 at 1230

INCIDENT LOCATION: Seth’s Auto, Lyndonville

VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin, Warrant for Arrest

ACCUSED: Tyge Searl

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were conducting an investigation of a stolen vehicle at Seth’s Auto in Lyndonville when a male was seen leaving the property carrying a backpack. The individual was located and identified as Tyge Searl. Further investigation revealed Searl was in possession of heroin, and also had an active warrant for his arrest. Searl was placed into custody and later lodged on his outstanding warrant at NERC. Searl was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/27/22 at 0800

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERC

BAIL: $50

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.