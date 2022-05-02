Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 600 Block of Q Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Friday, April 29, 2022, in the 600 block of Q Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:05 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and attempted to take the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Friday, April 29, 2022, a 13 year-old juvenile male and a 15 year-old juvenile male, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

