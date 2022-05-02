Arrest Made in Armed Robbery and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses in the Fourth and Sixth Districts
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force and Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in Armed Robbery and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses in the Fourth and Sixth Districts.
Fourth District
- On Saturday, April 30, 2022, at approximately 1:41 pm, the suspects approached the victims in the 5900 block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspects took the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. CCN: 22060097
Sixth District
- On March 12, 2022, at approximately 5:26 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 4900 block of A Street, Southeast. The suspects brandished knives and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects took the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 22034708
On Saturday, April 30, 2022, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery and two counts of Theft One (Stolen Auto).