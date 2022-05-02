Submit Release
News Search

There were 85 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,874 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Armed Robbery and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses in the Fourth and Sixth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force and Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in Armed Robbery and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses in the Fourth and Sixth Districts.

 

Fourth District

 

  • On Saturday, April 30, 2022, at approximately 1:41 pm, the suspects approached the victims in the 5900 block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspects took the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. CCN: 22060097

 

Sixth District

 

  • On March 12, 2022, at approximately 5:26 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 4900 block of A Street, Southeast. The suspects brandished knives and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects took the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 22034708

 

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery and two counts of Theft One (Stolen Auto).

You just read:

Arrest Made in Armed Robbery and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses in the Fourth and Sixth Districts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.