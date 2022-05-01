THAT OTHER GOD, A NOVEL, “A CRY FOR PEACE AT A TIME OF WIDESPREAD ANARCHY AND UNFETTERED VIOLENCE”
“A CRY FOR PEACE AT A TIME OF WIDESPREAD ANARCHY AND UNFETTERED VIOLENCE.”
This is a compelling book, a cry for peace at a time of widespread anarchy and unfettered violence . . . really interesting and exciting”SIMCOE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Vienna, Austria, after WW II, an American poet and mystic sets out with single minded determination to unite the peoples of the earth through meditation, telepathy, and the collective subconscious to bring them to the knowledge of the one true God of humanity. He finds unlikely help from an English artist, a Turkish dervish and an Austrian bureaucrat. For a time, the mystic and his friends succeed, and the world knows peace and spiritual joy until the failings of human nature undo the promise. As the story unfolds, the reader is challenged to question what lies at the core of the spiritual degeneration of our time— germane to the war in Europe today.
— Marcus Van Steen, Brantford Expositor.
The author, David Richard Beasley, awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for his nonfiction, has written an unusual and absorbing story that matches his many novels in all genres for excitement and a gripping style.
Cain Brooks, the mystic, in That Other God, realizes the god to whom the Biblical Cain spoke to in the fields, was not the god of the altar to whom he brought the fruits of the field when that god favoured Abel, over him, for bringing the blood of the lambs. To stop the cycle of human bloodshed, Cain was fated to kill Abel. It was Cain’s brand of Spiritual Humanism that was too spiritual for Abel and led to his not unexpected demise but under interesting and very different circumstances than those in the Biblical account.
-30-
David Richard Beasley
Davus Publishing
+1 519-909-2927
davuspub@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn