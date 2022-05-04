Blockverse Partners With Crowd for Angels To Incorporate ANGEL Token as a Play-To-Earn Reward
ANGEL token will be among the cryptocurrencies hidden in virtual treasure chests within the Blockverse metaverse.
We’re excited to bring the ANGEL token into the metaverse through our partnership with Blockverse”WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO of Blockverse, Erik Daniel Garcia, announced the company has partnered with Crowd for Angels, a crowdfunding platform based in the UK, and the creator of the ERC-20 crypto token, ANGEL. Garcia said the British company has provided ANGEL tokens for player discovery within the Blockverse mobile application.
— Andrew Adcock, CEO of Crowd for Angels
According to the Blockverse website, the application Garcia’s team is developing will provide a smartphone-based augmented reality (AR) “treasure hunt” game, allowing players around the world to discover and claim virtual treasure chests filled with cryptocurrency. The Blockverse whitepaper says the company is establishing partnerships with a variety of cryptocurrency projects and will “airdrop” the treasure chests containing the digital assets in locations around the world. Blockverse’s AR mobile application will use the device's location services and camera to help players navigate to the treasure chests containing cryptos like ANGEL token.
The Crowd for Angels website says the company was “the first regulated crowdfunding platform to open a crypto payment gateway, create its own ERC-20 token (ANGEL), and to offer a security token sale.” The ANGEL token launched in 2018 and today is available through Uniswap, the leading Ethereum-based decentralized exchange.
“Crowd for Angels has always been a forward-thinking company,” said Andrew Adcock, CEO of Crowd for Angels. “We embraced blockchain and smart contracts before they were cool. Now we’re excited to bring the ANGEL token into the metaverse through our partnership with Blockverse. Blockverse offers a fun, interactive, and novel experience for users seeking treasure,” he said.
According to Garcia, “All tokens Blockverse received from Crowd for Angels will go to players of the Blockverse mobile application.”
