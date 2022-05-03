Blockverse Partnership With BitBall Will Include BTB Token Player Rewards Within an AR-Powered Treasure Hunt
BitBall will contribute BitBall (BTB) tokens for players to discover in Blockverse’s augmented reality (AR) worldwide cryptocurrency treasure hunt.
Blockverse holds tremendous potential. It’s the only metaverse project we’ve seen taking this unique approach of incorporating a large number of cryptocurrencies for play-to-earn rewards.”WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockverse’s CEO, Erik Daniel Garcia, announced a new development in the company’s recently announced partnership with crypto project BitBall. According to Garcia, the crypto project will now provide BitBall (BTB) cryptocurrency tokens for discovery by the players of Blockverse’s forthcoming augmented reality (AR) mobile application. The incorporation of BTB adds to BitBall’s previous contribution of Ballswap (BSP) tokens.
The Blockverse AR mobile app will allow players to discover and claim treasure chests filled with cryptocurrency. According to the Blockverse whitepaper, the company is partnering with multiple cryptocurrency projects to “airdrop” virtual treasure chests across the planet. When the application is released, players will use an in-app radar and their smartphone’s camera to navigate to the treasure chests and claim the cryptocurrency contained within.
The BitBall website states that BTB launched in 2018 and is the “main token of the BitBall Ecosystem.” It also states BTB “aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios with multiple utilities.” Like the previously contributed BSP tokens, BTB operates on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain.
“After contributing Ballswap tokens for Blockverse player rewards, we decided to add to the mix our main token and namesake, BitBall,” said Brij Mohan, CEO and Founder of BitBall. “Blockverse holds tremendous potential. It’s the only metaverse project we’ve seen taking this unique approach of incorporating a large number of cryptocurrencies for play-to-earn rewards.”
Garcia affirmed, “like all tokens contributed by crypto projects, the BitBall (BTB) tokens are slated exclusively for player distribution through the coming Blockverse mobile application.”
