Submit Release
News Search

There were 71 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,883 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff For Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow, Monday, May 2, in honor of Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“Arizona’s peace officers fight to protect our communities every day –  some have done so and given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona is forever grateful for those who gave their lives in the line of duty. There’s a reason it’s called a badge of honor. Brave men and women wake up every day, put on a uniform and go above and beyond to keep us safe. We will always remember and pay tribute to our peace officers who time and time again show courage, bravery and integrity. In their honor, we’re dedicated to keeping Arizona a place where we honor and value all of law enforcement.”

###

You just read:

Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff For Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.