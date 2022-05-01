Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff For Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow, Monday, May 2, in honor of Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“Arizona’s peace officers fight to protect our communities every day – some have done so and given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona is forever grateful for those who gave their lives in the line of duty. There’s a reason it’s called a badge of honor. Brave men and women wake up every day, put on a uniform and go above and beyond to keep us safe. We will always remember and pay tribute to our peace officers who time and time again show courage, bravery and integrity. In their honor, we’re dedicated to keeping Arizona a place where we honor and value all of law enforcement.”

###