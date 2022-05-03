Biblionasium, Digital Social Reading Platform, Announces 2022 Literacy MicroGrants for Schools
The EdTech company will award five schools an exclusive, free site-wide license for unlimited use for 15 months, in time for summer reading support
Our children need more support than ever to develop a love of reading and pathways to discover new books and to hone their reading skills.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biblionasium announced the launch of a microgrant program where they will award five schools with 15 months free, unlimited use of their award-winning platform, along with onboarding and professional development support to ensure the success of the program.
Biblionasium is used by tens of thousands of educators to excite, engage and encourage their students to read, and share their reading experiences with their community, all the while giving children a voice and choice in their literary journeys.
“Our children need more support than ever to develop a love of reading and pathways to discover new books and to hone their reading skills,” said Samantha Kendrick, Biblionasium’s Director of Special Projects. “Our educators also need more creative tools to support that mission, along with data that can help them guide independent reading. Biblionasium does just that and we are very proud to provide this service.”
Biblionasium is appropriate for students in grades K-8 and offers a range of functions and features including participation in reading challenges, inspiring and being inspired by writing and sharing book reviews and recommendations, connecting to a safe social newsfeed of reading activity and book discovery within their community, earning badges and rewards, and customizing their own personalized bookshelves to track their reading.
"Our goal is to instill the habit of reading and to raise a generation of passionate readers," said Marjan Ghara, Founder and CEO of Biblionasium. "Many have labeled us as the ‘GoodReads for Kids', but we go beyond the cataloging, sharing book reviews and book recommendations. We have added multiple options for reading challenges, virtual rewards, online reading logs, and we also provide invaluable data and reports to educators and parents to support children's reading."
The Biblionasium Literacy MicroGrant 2022 is open to any K-8 learning institution in the United States that is working with students to support literacy. It is ideal for elementary and middle school classrooms and libraries. Winners will be selected based on their vision for involving their learning community and creative plans for engaging all members, school wide. The application deadline is May 20, 2022 and winners will be announced by May 24, 2022.
To apply for the grant, simply complete the application at https://tinyurl.com/LiteracyGrant2022
The five grant winners will receive a free, school-wide 15-month package valued at over $1000, including:
> A school-wide site license for unlimited use in classrooms, the library, and student homes.
> Access can begin as soon as May 24, 2022, in time for summer reading.
> Onboarding support and professional development to facilitate successful implementation.
> 15 months of complimentary support to ensure maximum engagement and efficacy.
About Biblionasium
Biblionasium is the largest and fastest growing digital platform that supports and promotes independent reading for K-8 students. With over 2 million registered students, the multiple award-winning, COPPA-compliant site is the tool of choice for Librarians and Teachers to motivate, manage and measure students' reading, to reach their goals and achieve success. Among its many features are virtual bookshelves, reading challenges, virtual awards, online logs, real-time reports and an interactive book discovery tool. Fun for Kids and powerful for Educators and Parents, Biblionasium supports literacy by creating reading communities and promoting a culture of reading.
