Water Pioneer M.E. Simpson Co. Orders Electro Scan DELTA to Offer Advanced Pressurized Water Leak Detection Services

Awarded Leak Solution of the Year, M.E. Simpson & Company, Inc. has ordered an Electro Scan DELTA Base Station for advanced water leak detection.

Electro Scan's partnership with M.E. Simpson now covers all Water and Sewer leak detection solutions, including Electro Scan's SWORDFISH LEAD & LEAK DETECTION solutions.

Electro Scan represents a paradigm shift in the world of leak detection and pipe condition assessment – air pockets, customer usage, flow velocities, groundwater levels, noise, pipe materials, pipe pressure, previous repairs, or time of day.

Electro Scan replaces CCTV to geo-locate all cracks that go through a pipe's wall, pipe joints that are not watertight, and service connections that leak. Since AI-CCTV fails to correct underlying weaknesses of CCTV Electro Scan is needed to correctly assess pipes.