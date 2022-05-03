Love to Support Girls and Shop for Good Join Recruiting for Good Referral Program
Love to Support Girls and Shop for Good; participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Earn $2500 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card, we match $1 for $1 to support Girls Design Tomorrow www.FashionLovesFreedom.com
Co-Founder EcoDiva, Taryn Hipwell teaches girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact. Girls learn passion, purpose, and play #girlsdesigntomorrow www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to reward referrals with $2500 shopping gift card; and match $1 for $1 to support Girls Design Tomorrow.
Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow. Co-Founder EcoDiva, Taryn Hipwell teaches girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "I am committed to creating a meaningful passion driven venture with Taryn; that prepares girls for life by developing their design talent, leadership skills, and values."
How to Support Girls and Shop for Good?
Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to executives who are responsible for hiring staff with the ultimate shopping gift card (Fashion Loves Freedom).
Once our team of recruiters helps the company find a talented professional and Recruiting for Good earns a finder's fee; the person who initiated the introduction (referral) earns a $2500 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card. And Recruiting for Good matches $1 for $1 to support Girls Design Tomorrow.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "In addition to Taryn teaching eco-fashion; I am hiring Pre-Teen Girls for the sweetest creative fashion gigs. Girls on the paid gigs have real work experiences, develop their talent, and learn positive values (passion, purpose, play)."
About
In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com #girlsdesigntomorrow #passion #purpose #play
Love to support girls and shop for good. Refer a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good. Once our team finds company a talented employee, and earns a finder's fee; Recruiting for Good will reward person who made the referral a $2500 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card, and match $1 for $1 to help support Girls Design Tomorrow to learn more visit www.FashionLovesFreedom.com #fashionlovesfreedom
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
We create and sponsor the sweetest gigs for kids, employ moms for sweet gigs, and host the sweetest celebrations to party for good. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good receive personalized staffing solution services. Candidates are represented by passionate recruiting professionals who advocate on their behalf to land a sweet job, earn what they deserve, and party for good.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other