Aki Technologies Named 2022 Campaign US Media Awards Finalist for Primal Kitchen Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aki Technologies, an Inmar Intelligence company and the leader in moment marketing and personalized advertising, was named a finalist for a 2022 Campaign US Media Award in the category of best media strategy by a media owner for its personalization-centered collaboration with Primal Kitchen®.

“Aki’s ability to reach our audience at key moments throughout the day with just the right messaging complements our brand’s underlying goals perfectly,” said Morgan Buehler Zanotti, co-founder and president of Primal Kitchen. “We are constantly looking for new ways to connect with our consumers and show all the ways Primal Kitchen products can best complement their lifestyle.”

During the summer of 2021, as Americans increasingly began reconnecting with friends and family in person, Primal Kitchen and Aki identified that time as an opportune moment to drive consumer interest in Primal Kitchen’s grilling essential products. As consumers continued to cook at home, the two companies also looked to make the most of a nationwide spike in grocery sales, which increased 7.8% YoY from September 2020 to 2021, per the U.S. Census Bureau.

With product distribution varying at each store, Primal Kitchen and Aki looked to only serve advertisements that promoted items that each of the 21 retailers distributed.

Together, Aki and Primal Kitchen successfully implemented a hyper-personalized mobile advertising strategy to drive awareness of available products during key moments throughout Primal Kitchen audience members' daily routines. Such moments included afternoon at home, night in and grocery shopping moments, among others.

Key to the success of the campaign was Aki’s patented Eyeview personalization technology. This focused on aligning custom Primal Kitchen audiences and personalized messaging to drive awareness and sales. Personalization variables included the advertising copy, the call to action, the voiceover, the products featured and the retailer, which resulted in 106,920 personalized advertising variants.

The campaign drove considerable sales lift, resulting in more than 116K add to carts which totalled more than $2.5M worth of products and an estimated $775K worth of online sales.

The Campaign US Media Award recognition is the latest of several recent industry honors Aki has received from leading prominent organizations. In March 2022, Aki was named a Modern Retail Award winner for its retail media partnership with Dollar Tree and Family Dollar’s retail media network, Chesapeake Media Group. Modern Retail also named Aki as a finalist for its Best Use of Video and Best Personalization Strategy categories. In November 2021, Aki was recognized as a 2021 OmniShopper Award winner by the Path to Purchase Institute for its work with PepsiCo. Aki was also named a finalist at the 2021 Digiday Awards in the Best Use of Mobile category and at the 2021 OMMA Awards in the Excellence in Mobile Marketing sector.

The 2022 Campaign US Media Awards honors the teams and individuals working in media planning, buying and sales in a challenging and fast-changing environment. This year’s nominees demonstrate the agility with which media professionals must operate across a multitude of channels and platforms. To see the full list of this year’s nominees, visit the Campaign US website here.

Aki Technologies, an Inmar Intelligence company, empowers brands and retailers to reach people by targeting pivotal moments in the consumer journey with personalized advertising. With four personalization patents, Aki’s award-winning technology dynamically tailors ads in the moment based on region, weather, buying preferences, and other historical and present factors. This ensures a more relevant ad experience that drives stronger campaign results. To learn how Aki’s personalized mobile, CTV, desktop and DOOH campaigns can help you reach your marketing goals, visit http://www.a.ki.

With the launch of the PRIMAL KITCHEN® brand, Mark Sisson delivers on his mission to create uncompromisingly delicious condiments, sauces, cooking oils, collagen peptides and pantry staples that are made with good fats, rea, delicious ingredients, and contain no dairy, gluten, grain, refined sugar or soy. PRIMAL KITCHEN is the maker of the #1 condiment in natural grocery, the #1 salad dressing brand in natural grocery, and #1 product in eight key condiment categories in natural grocery: mayo, salad dressing, BBQ sauce, steak sauce, ketchup, buffalo sauce, gravy, and avocado oil*. As Mark would say, Eat Like Your Life Depends on It, because it does. Learn more at primalkitchen.com. *Source: Satori SPINS, Total US Natural Enhanced Channel, SS Condiments & Dressings & Marinades & SS Culinary Oil - Flavored Oil, Latest 52 Weeks Ending 3.20.22