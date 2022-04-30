Ilham Aliyev received Secretary-General of World Tourism Organization

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization.

The sides hailed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Tourism Organization.

Zurab Pololikashvili thanked the President of Azerbaijan for supporting the development of tourism.

During the conversation, they talked about the work done and to be carried out in Azerbaijan in the current post-pandemic period to restore and further enhance the level of pre-pandemic tourism development.

In this regard, the importance of using the recommendations of the World Tourism Organization by the relevant agencies of Azerbaijan was underlined.

They noted that the outstanding economic achievements, the prevailing peace, and the measures taken to create an extensive tourism infrastructure in Azerbaijan had created a sound basis for tourism development.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation.