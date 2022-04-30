Postponement of drones shows from 1 & 2 May to 3 & 4 May due to weather conditions

MACAU, April 30 - Owing to the weather conditions, the four shows of Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022, originally scheduled on 1 and 2 May 2022 respectively, will be postponed to 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on 3 May, and 8:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on 4 May.

Due to venue constraint, the Drone Formation Display is cancelled for the nights of 3 and 4 May.

As part of the “Stay, Dine and see Macao” local tours, the itinerary about nighttime photoshoot of drone shows will be affected as well. Participants are advised to contact pertinent travel agencies for the arrangements.

Please visit the website for the latest rearrangements for drone shows and activities: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/drone-gala