Flag-raising ceremony in Quảng Trị marks Reunification Day

VIETNAM, April 30 -

The flag-hoisting ceremony held by the central province of Quảng Trị at the local Hiền Lương – Bến Hải special national monument on Saturday morning. VNA photo

QUẢNG TRỊ – President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and many military and government officials attended a flag-hoisting ceremony held by the central province of Quảng Trị at the local Hiền Lương – Bến Hải special national monument this morning to mark the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day.

The event also drew the participation of heroic mothers, war veterans, locals, and tourists.

After the ceremony, a military parade and a boat race on Bến Hải River took place, among other activities.

The local Hiền Lương Bridge crosses Bến Hải River, which divided the North and the South of Việt Nam after the signing of the Geneva Accords in 1954. Though the river is just over 100m wide, it took 21 years for Vietnamese on the two banks to be united. The river and the bridge witnessed the Vietnamese people's fierce but glorious struggle against foreign invaders, reflecting their desire for and belief in victory and peace.

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and military and government officials at the ceremony. VNA photo

Also on Saturday, President Phúc attended a ceremony to kick off the 481ha Quảng Trị Industrial Park project. Located in Diên Sanh Township and the communes of Hải Lâm and Hải Trường, the project costs more than VNĐ2.07 trillion (US$90.14 million) and is set to operate for 50 years.

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc earlier on Friday night attended a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Quảng Trị central province and the 81-day-and-night battle defending the Quảng Trị ancient citadel (1972-2022).

At the event, on behalf of the Party and State, Phúc awarded the second Hồ Chí Minh Order to the Quảng Trị authorities and people for their great contributions.

In his remarks, the President highlighted the province's specially important geo-economic, geo-political and military position.

He urged the province to press ahead with innovation, creativity, anti-corruption, business climate improvement, human resources development, and green growth, among others.

It was necessary to ensure adequate investment in education, health and social welfare, the State leader noted.

Quảng Trị was one of the most heavily bombed areas during the anti-US resistance war. During the renowned 81-day-and-night battle, the town of Quảng Trị and the ancient citadel bore the brunt of 328,000 tonnes of bombs and artillery shells.

Earlier the same day, Phúc offered incense to pay respect to heroic martyrs at the Trường Sơn and Road 9 national martyrs cemeteries. VNA/VNS