Food Texture Market Is Expected To Reach Valuation of USD 21.31 Billion By The Year 2028, Says Reports and Data

The sensation of food texture plays a crucial role in influencing consumers’ liking and preference of a food product. Food texture is an index of food quality

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food Texture Market Report provides an in-depth analysis of the market by assessing the growth trends, products, applications, end-user segment, historical data, and information obtained through interviews of industry experts. This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360 overview of the global Food Texture industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

The global Food Texture Market was valued at USD 13.08 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 21.31 Billion by the year 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2%. The sensation of food texture plays a crucial role in influencing consumers’ liking & preference of a food product. Food textures help in retaining the nutrients and also prevent microorganism’s growth, which results in extended shelf life. Textures observe full applications in dairy products, ice creams, confectionaries, chocolates, jams, bakery items, sauces, dressings, soups, and beverages. Cellulose derivatives, starch, gelatin, and algae extracts are usually used as food textures.

The competitive landscape and company profiles offered in the report examine the key players in the industry. The competitive analysis scrutinizes strategic initiatives adopted by key players and evaluates recent developments and market standing of the companies. The company profiles include data of established players and new entrants and are examined by using analytical tools like SWOT Analysis.

An extensive analysis of the global market is included in the report which covers different factors from region-centric key statistical data to macro- and micro-economic factors that are crucial for forecast assessment. The study also offers a comprehensive analysis of the growth prospects, patents, technological advancements, and product launches in the market.

Key Players:

The key players of the market are CP Kelco, Tate and Lyle PLC, Ingredion Inc, DuPont, Kerry Group, Lonza Group Ltd, Naturex, Puratos Group, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Consumer preference is important to the food manufacturer, who wants to gain as wide a share of the market for the product as possible, thus there is an increasing demand for food texturing agents

• Among the texture characteristics, hardness (firmness) is one of the most important parameters, which is often used to determine the freshness of food.

• Springiness, cohesiveness, adhesiveness and gumminess are significant properties for the texture evaluation for meat-based products

• Analysis of consumer complaint data on food products indicates that there is scope for considerable improvement in textural properties of foods that are presently produced, especially processed foods

• Emulsifiers are the most popular types of food textures being used, and are expected to see a growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period

• Use of food texture agents in bakery products is also big business, commanding an estimated market valuation of USD 6,363.03

Statistical data indicating product consumption across all these topographies have been cited in the report. These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus. The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Food texture market on the basis of source, type, functionalities, application and region:

On the basis of type, the food texture market has been segmented as follows:

• Hydrocolloids

• Emulsifiers

• Specialty Starch

• Others

On the basis of source, the food texturizing agents market has been segmented as follows:

• Plant-based

• Animal-based

• Synthetic

• Others (Microbes, sea weeds etc)

On the basis of functionality, the market has been segmented as follows:

• Thickening

• Gelling

• Emulsifying

• Stabilizing

• Others

On the basis of application, the food texture market has been segmented as follows:

• Dairy

• Bakery

• Confectionery

• Poultry & meat

• Ready to Cook & Eat

• Sauces, soups & dressings

• Other convenience food

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

• A detailed analysis of the global Food Texture market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2021 to 2028 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

• All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

• Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

