Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2800 Block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in the 2800 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast.

At approximately 8:18 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim who was seated in his vehicle when the suspect shot at him. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).