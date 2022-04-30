Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 3500 Block of 13th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in the 3500 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:00 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/43GPb-JA6OM

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.