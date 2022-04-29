Submit Release
Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and King Philippe of Belgium

TAJIKISTAN, April 29 - Today, April 29, marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kingdom of Belgium.

Over the past years, Tajikistan and Belgium, having reached a high level of partnership, have significantly strengthened their qualitatively new interstate ties.

Tajikistan, attaching particular importance to the consistent development of relations with Belgium, one of the key countries of the European Union, looks at their prospects with optimism.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, in his congratulatory telegram addressed to King Philippe of Belgium, congratulating His Majesty on this occasion, wished him good health and success in state activities, and peace and stability, well-being and further prosperity to the friendly people of Belgium.

The King of Belgium, in his congratulatory telegram addressed to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, conveyed his best wishes for peace and prosperity to the head of our state and the people of Tajikistan.

