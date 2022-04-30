I Didn’t Ask to Be Crazy by Sadee Bee - A collection of poetry and personal essays centering around mental illness
Sadee Bee shares her journey with bipolar disorder, BPD, and PTSD, through a collection designed to convey the message “you are not alone”.
[Bee’s poetry] is beautifully written… and doesn’t glamorize her struggle”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I Didn’t Ask to Be Crazy by Sadee Bee
— Natalie Doran
A collection of poetry and personal essays revolving around mental illness
I Didn't Ask to Be Crazy is a collection of poetry and personal essays centered around mental illness, with reviewers describing it as a ‘raw and real invitation into the life and mind of someone being boldly and unapologetically honest about their mental illnesses. Sadee Bee shares her journey with bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, and PTSD, through a collection designed to convey the message “you are not alone”.
"Be still, my beating heart
No, really, please be still"
I DIDN’T ASK TO BE CRAZY IS OUT NOW IN EBOOK AND PAPERBACK ON AMAZON AND BARNES & NOBLE
RRP $2.99 ebook / $8.00 ppb
About Sadee Bee
Sadee Bee is a poet and author residing in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She has an Associate’s degree in Liberal Arts and has been writing since she learned to hold a pen. An avid reader from a young age, Bee spent her time creating her own stories both on paper and in life. Diagnosed in her early twenties with Bipolar Disorder, Borderline Personality Disorder, and PTSD, she spent a long time trying to make sense of her own world and mind. Poetry, personal essays, and occasionally fiction have been an outlet for heavy feelings and past traumas.
Sadee uses her work to shine a light on the hidden parts of mental illness and the effects of childhood trauma. She also speaks to her specific experiences regarding trauma and mental illness as a black, queer woman in black communities. Sadee Bee is ever-evolving as living with mental illness is never a straight line and hopes to be a voice and advocate for those like her.
"I Didn’t Ask to Be Crazy is only the beginning. Yes, the theme is dark and that is intentional. As I write about my life with mental illness, I wanted to highlight the fact that not everything ends up being positive. Sometimes dark moments are just dark moments. This collection itself is representative of my dark moment. While I am on the other side for the moment; take everything written with the knowledge that a lot of people have been where I have. I Didn’t Ask to Be Crazy is only a snippet of time in the wild world that is my mind."
Sadee Bee currently lives a quiet life with her husband and two cats. A chronic homebody, Sadee relishes in a day of silence to read, write, or sleep.
Sadee can be found online at Medium.com/@SadeeBee
Sadee Bee
Author Sadee Bee
+1 612-701-6262
melancholysoulszine@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other