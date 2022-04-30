Submit Release
Emergency paving on Kūhiō Highway near Hanalei Bridge May 2

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will conduct emergency paving requiring a single lane closure on Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) between the Hanalei Bridge and Hanalei Town in the vicinity of mile marker (MM) 1.6 on Monday, May 2 between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Travel in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

The emergency paving is necessary to reduce loads on the highway because of Hanalei River erosion impacting the roadway. The emergency work will add up to 10-feet of pavement on the mauka side of Kūhiō Highway to route traffic away from the river.

The permanent mitigation for the river erosion will be a shoulder stabilization project. HDOT has been working for several months on design and permitting for this project. When the shoulder stabilization work is complete, Kūhiō Highway in the vicinity on MM 1.6 will be returned to its original alignment, and the temporary paving will be removed.

