Construction of the Ala Moana Boulevard Elevated Pedestrian Walkway begins May 2

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public that construction of the Ala Moana Boulevard Pedestrian overpass, located between Ward Avenue and Kamakeʻe Street, begins on Monday, May 2, 2022. This safety project will build a mauka-makai oriented land bridge to link to paths on either side of Ala Moana Boulevard.

Working hours are scheduled Mondays through Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sundays through Thursdays, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. with occasional Friday and Saturday night work. There will be no lane closures needed for the first 2-weeks of work. As they are scheduled, lane closures will be posted to http://hidot.hawaii.gov/roadwork

A projected 2,100 pedestrians and bicyclists are expected to use the walkway daily. This improvement will separate them from the roughly 40,000 vehicles per day that use the road. When complete, the elevated walkway will tie into the bicycle and pedestrian improvements planned along Ala Moana Boulevard as part of our bike and pedestrian plan updates; connect to the mauka-makai City streets being designed with complete street principles; support the frequent bus service and priority bus lanes planned by the City; and, provide improved safe and efficient access for everyone using the corridor.

Total cost for construction of the walkway is $17.8 million, with $14.3 million coming from the U.S. DOT’s competitive Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) transportation discretionary grant program and the remainder from State Highway Funds. Ward Villages is partnering with the State and has donated the land for the project and paid for the bridge design and environmental documentation.

The Ala Moana Boulevard Pedestrian walkway project is expected to be finished by October 2023, weather permitting.

Highway users are advised to proceed with caution near the construction area. For more information, please view the project website at https://alamoanapedbridge.org/, or you may contact the 24/7 project hotline at 808-945-1150.

Conceptual drawings of the walkway can be viewed at:

http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/files/2022/04/ala-moana-ped-walkway_1.jpg (note, there will be no landscaping on the walkway)

http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/files/2022/04/ala-moana-ped-walkway_2.jpg

