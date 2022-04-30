Bowser Administration to Host Michelle Obama-Inspired Signing Day to Kick Off DC Youth Apprenticeship Week

WHEN: Monday, May 2 at 1:00 p.m. (Washington, DC) – On, Monday, May 2, at 1:00 p.m., the Bowser Administration and the Department of Employment Services (DOES) will host Signing Day to commemorate the start of DC Youth Apprenticeship Week. Modeled after Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher Initiative and College Signing Day, District government uses the same fundamentals to reach young Washingtonians with Apprenticeship Signing Day. The event recognizes the accomplishments of District youth currently enrolled in pre-apprenticeships who will continue into apprenticeship programs after graduation. As part of the District’s investment into strengthening local youth apprenticeship programs through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, DOES is seeking high quality, structured and innovative grant applications from registered apprenticeship programs or new organizations to develop, implement and/or expand existing or new youth apprenticeship programs for 80 District out-of-school youth, ages 18 to 24. The District of Columbia’s Out-of-School (OSY) Program is supported by the U.S. Department of Labor as part of awards totaling $11,678,763. Those interested in applying for a grant can learn more here: 2022 OSY Youth Apprenticeship Program RFA . The application deadline is Thursday, May 19 at 3:00 p.m. EST. DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes will provide remarks, along with Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn. high school seniors and leaders from IDEA Public Charter School, Cesar Chavez Public Charter School, and E.L. Haynes Public Charter School will participate in the event. Hiring companies include Colonial Electric, Helix Electric, IEC – Chesapeake, M.C. Dean, and Power Design.Monday, May 2 at 1:00 p.m.

WHO: Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes, Director of Department of Employment Services Manoach Lamarre, Senior Advisor for Workforce Development, US Department of Labor Paul Kihn – Deputy Mayor for Education Dr. Christina Grant – State Superintendent of Education Dr. Lewis Ferebee – Chancellor of DC Public Schools Grant Schmelzer – Executive Director, The Independent Electrical Contractors, Chesapeake Chapter Bill Dean – Chief Executive Office, M.C. Dean Kimberly Ward – Human Resources Business Partner, Helix Electric Chris Riley – Project Executive Government Affairs & Workforce Development, Power Design Franklin Chaney – Hiring Representative, Colonial Electric WHERE: Martin Luther King Library 901 G Street NW, 5th Floor *Closest Metro Station: Gallery Place – Chinatown* *Closest Bikeshare Station: Gallery Place – Chinatown *