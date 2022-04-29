Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 2200 Block of Martin Luther King Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, April 29, 2022, in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:55 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects attempted to gain entry into an ATM but were unsuccessful. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.