Information Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: Unit Block of Forrester Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a dog stolen in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the Unit block of Forrester Street, Southwest.

At approximately 10:00 am, the suspect forcibly entered an unoccupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s dog then fled the scene.

The dog, named “Aurora”, is described as a 20-week-old, black French Bulldog puppy. Aurora was last seen wearing a purple harness and is pictured below.

Anyone who has knowledge of Aurora’s whereabouts or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.