Alberta Transportation Renews Snowplow Contract with Titan GPS

Titan GPS, powered by Certified Tracking Solutions, today announced a renewal of its agreement with the Alberta Department of Transportation.

For the last five years, Titan GPS has continuously innovated their technology. They have always provided world-class service and support. We look forward to many more years of partnership.”
— Allan Bartman, Highway Operations Director at Alberta Transportation
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan GPS, powered by Certified Tracking Solutions (CTS), today announced a renewal of its agreement with the Alberta Department of Transportation (Alberta Transportation). The Titan GPS platform is used by them to track and monitor the status of snowplows deployed over thousands of rural and urban highways.

Allan Bartman, Highway Operations Director at Alberta Transportation remarked, ”For the last five years, Titan GPS has continuously innovated their technology. Just as importantly, they have always provided world-class service and support. We look forward to many more years of partnership.”

Founder and CEO of Certified Tracking Solutions CEO Ben Jensen added: “The municipal sector is a vital part of our strategic focus. The renewal of our partnership with Alberta Transportation is a testament to our long-term commitment to customer service and our ability to deliver on this promise.”

Alberta Transportation has outsourced snowplow maintenance work to private highway maintenance contractors (HMC). They deploy over 660 snowplows on more than 32,000 km (19,883 mi) of rural provincial highways as well as 45+ snowplow trucks on urban roads in Edmonton and Calgary. All snowplow trucks are equipped with automated vehicle location system (AVLS) hardware. The Titan GPS System monitors the status of every contracted snowplow including the location, speed, direction, plowing and spreading (sand/salt), as well as billable operating time.

The versatility of the Titan GPS system makes it ideal for municipal fleets of all types, not just snowplows. The system can manage large, mixed fleets, from light-duty vehicles to heavy equipment. There is a wide range of options to manage vehicle & driver performance as well as track trailers and small non-powered assets.

About Titan GPS: Titan GPS, powered by Certified Tracking Solutions, is an innovator and leader in GPS telematics, fleet tracking and management, and workflow optimization. The company has been trusted by thousands of fleet operators across North America since 2004. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, with its US HQ in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company is growing rapidly and continues to lead with best-in-class customer support. Learn more at https://titangps.com/

Ritu Chaturvedi
Certified Tracking Solutions
+1 780-391-3800
pr@ctstracking.com

