Kansas Supreme Court files scheduling order in congressional districting ...

This is second case on court’s docket involving redistricting. Earlier this week, the court released a scheduling order in a case involving state senatorial and representative districts.

TOPEKA-The Kansas Supreme Court late yesterday filed a scheduling order in a case appealed from the Wyandotte County District Court regarding congressional redistricting.

The scheduling order gives deadlines for parties to file documents and schedules the case for oral argument at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 16.

Oral argument will be in the Supreme Court courtroom in Topeka, and it will be livestreamed at www.YouTube.com/KansasSupremeCourt.

Appeal No. 125,092, concerning congressional redistricting

The caption for the case involving congressional districts is Appeal No. 125,092: Faith Rivera, et al, Tom Alonzo, et al, and Susan Frick, et al, v. Scott Schwab, Kansas Secretary of State; Michael Abbott, Wyandotte County Election Commissioner; and Jamie Shew, Douglas County Clerk.

The case involves redrawn congressional districts in Substitute for Senate Bill 355.

Documents filed in the case are online at www.kscourts.org/125092/Congressional-districts.

Case No. 125,083, concerning reapportioned legislative districts

The caption for the case involving the validity of state senatorial and representative districts is Case No. 125,083: Petition of Derek Schmidt, Attorney General, to determine validity of Substitute for Senate Bill 563 provisions reapportioning state legislative districts.

This case is also scheduled for oral argument. It will be heard at 9 a.m. Monday, May 16, in the Supreme Court courtroom and livestreamed at www.YouTube.com/KansasSupremeCourt.

The case involves reapportioned state senatorial and representative districts in Substitute for Senate Bill 563.

The scheduling order for this case gives deadlines for parties to file documents and gives instructions for interested persons to file written statements.

Written statements from interested parties are due by 5 p.m. Monday, May 9. The process and requirements for submitting written statements are spelled out in the scheduling order.

The Supreme Court is accepting written statements only in the case involving reapportioned state senatorial and representative legislative districts. The Kansas Constitution allows for any interested person to express their views on state senatorial and representative districts in Substitute for Senate Bill 563.

Documents filed in this case are online at www.kscourts.org/125083/Reapportionment.