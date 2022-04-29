Inslee announces upcoming rescission of two proclamations related to in-person drivers licenses and public meetings

Today, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the upcoming rescission of Proclamations 20-15 and 20-28. Proclamation 20-15 suspended and waived certain statutes related to in-person drivers licensing eye examinations and in-person drivers licenses/identicards renewals. The Department of Licensing is now or will soon be able to provide a full range of services at its 56 offices statewide.

Proclamation 20-28 suspended and waived certain provisions of the Open Public Meetings Act and the Public Records Act that require or allow in-person attendance or transactions. Key provisions in Proclamation 20-28 ensured public access to public meetings by requiring that remote access be provided to the public. With the passage of Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1329 last session, public agency governing bodies are now authorized to hold public meetings remotely in certain circumstances after a local, state or federal state of emergency has been declared.

Although our state remains in a state of emergency and most COVID-19-related barriers that required issuance of these orders have largely receded, impacted agencies and governing bodies may need notice and time to adjust to pre-COVID-19 procedures.

As a result, these orders of rescission are effective at 12:01 AM on June 1, 2022.

Proclamation 20-15.12 and 20-28.16.