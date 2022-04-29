Lane Restrictions on Route 54 in Riverside, Northumberland County Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised there will be alternating lane restrictions on Route 54 at the Riverside narrows, Rush Township, Northumberland County next week.

On Monday May 2 and Tuesday, May 3, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be repairing potholes along the roadway between the hours of 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM , weather permitting.

Motorists should expect delays in travel and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

