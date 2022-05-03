Holcim’s Lordstown Landfill Continues to Contaminate Local Water

Holcim's managers watch as Lordstown Landfill operators dig out-of-state waste from railcars. The sloping ground, covered with waste, drains to a local stream only a few hundred feet away.

Due to waste, uncontrolled dust, oil and heat, fires are not uncommon at the Lordstown Landfill. Fortunately, no one was hurt during this blaze. But the fire residue, burnt wastes and wastewater drained directly toward the local stream.