One of the Largest Parkinson’s Conferences in the U.S. Kicks Off Online May 21st and Features More than 40 Sessions
The PFNCA Symposium is designed to help those with Parkinson’s and their loved ones learn more about the disease and how to better manage it.OLNEY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than 15 years, the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area (PFNCA)'s Medical Advisory Board has produced an annual educational conference on Parkinson’s titled -- the PFNCA Symposium.
The program is designed to demystify Parkinson’s disease for those living with it as well as their caregivers. The Symposium promotes interaction between patients, carepartners and leading neurologists to provide a comprehensive disease overview and a discussion of symptoms, medications, research updates, behavior changes and more. The program also provides important information for those newly diagnosed and provides information about current treatments and medications.
The program will take place online with a view on demand format, starting May 21, 2022 and run through November 30, 2022. This year's highlights include:
• More than 40 sessions covering topics like research updates, Parkinson’s medication, autonomic aspects of Parkinson’s and more.
• Live question and answer sessions with members of the PFNCA Medical Advisory Board.
• Over 20 movement disorder specialists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, physical therapists, speech therapists and others will be presenting.
The Symposium is not just for those with Parkinson’s, because there will also be lectures specifically related to caregivers, adult children and spouses of those with Parkinson’s. Many topics will cover self-care, caring practices for your loved one, and critical information to keep your loved one safe.
Each topic/session will be addressed by a specialist in Parkinson’s disease in a 20-50 minute video lecture that participants will have access to online at any time until November 2022. Attendees will also have access to presentation slides and short quizzes on some of the lectures to test their knowledge.
Physicians who will speak are from many esteemed institutions including the National Institutes of Health, Georgetown University, Johns Hopkins University, University of Maryland and George Washington University.
If you have Parkinson’s or know someone with Parkinson’s then this is the educational event of the year!
You can learn more and register by clicking here or by going to PFNCA.org. You can also call (301) 844-6510.
The Symposium is just one of the ways that PFNCA has been working to support the Parkinson’s community. PFNCA also offers In-Person and Online exercise classes to help manage the symptoms of Parkinson’s as well as other educational materials.
The Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area (PFNCA) is a non-profit organization that improves the quality of life of those impacted by Parkinson’s disease, their care partners and families, and fosters a sense of community to ensure that no one battles this disease alone. PFNCA offers exercise, communication and education programs to strengthen the physical and emotional health of people impacted by Parkinson’s. You can learn more at www.pfnca.org.
