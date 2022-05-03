BOSS Audio Systems Revs Up As An Official Partner Of MotoAmerica for 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSS Audio Systems, a leader and innovator in 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video products, is proud to announce that it has been named an official partner of the 2022 Auto Parts 4 Less MotoAmerica Championship and, more specifically, the Mission King of the Baggers Series. MotoAmerica is North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series.
“MotoAmerica is the ideal partner for BOSS Audio Systems as they are a leader in motorcycle racing, as we are a leader in 12 volt and powersports audio solutions,” said Navid Farhand, BOSS Audio System’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We are excited to get involved with those that love their music and freedom of the open road. As MotoAmerica continues its growth and expands its audience, we can’t wait to get started and be a vital part of this extremely popular riding and racing community.”
Added said Lance Bryson, MotoAmerica’s Director of Sponsorship, “We’re stoked to have BOSS Audio onboard as an official partner for 2022. BOSS makes great audio systems for all kinds of motorcycles and for baggers like Harley-Davidson’s Road Glide and Street Glide. They’re weatherproof, affordable, and their plug & play design makes DYI easy to install. With so many of our fans riding their baggers to our races, having BOSS Audio as a series partner makes a lot of sense on many levels.”
About BOSS Audio Systems:
Since 1987 BOSS has produced quality audio and video products that feature the latest technology while consistently delivering a clean and powerful sound. Our in-house acoustic, design, mechanical, and electronics engineers collaborate with a vast resources of global manufacturing partners, working as a team to infuse products with state-of-the-art features that have made each listening experience more enjoyable for over 30 years.
The company offers more than 400 car, marine, and Power Sports products that are sold in 130 countries, both in storefront retailers and online. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, with offices in Shenzhen, China, BOSS leverages robust logistical and production capabilities to create optimized audio and video experiences as well as deliver innovative products.
