Bowser Administration to Host Michelle Obama-Inspired Signing Day to Kick Off DC Youth Apprenticeship Week

(Washington, DC) – On, Monday, May 2, at 1:00 p.m., the Bowser Administration and the Department of Employment Services (DOES) will host Signing Day to commemorate the start of DC Youth Apprenticeship Week.
Modeled after Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher Initiative and College Signing Day, District government uses the same fundamentals to reach young Washingtonians with Apprenticeship Signing Day. The event recognizes the accomplishments of District youth currently enrolled in pre-apprenticeships who will continue into apprenticeship programs after graduation.
As part of the District’s investment into strengthening local youth apprenticeship programs through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, DOES is seeking high quality, structured and innovative grant applications from registered apprenticeship programs or new organizations to develop, implement and/or expand existing or new youth apprenticeship programs for 80 District out-of-school youth, ages 18 to 24. The District of Columbia’s Out-of-School (OSY) Program is supported by the U.S. Department of Labor as part of awards totaling $11,678,763. Those interested in applying for a grant can learn more here: 2022 OSY Youth Apprenticeship Program RFA. The application deadline is Thursday, May 19 at 3:00 p.m. EST.
DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes will provide remarks, along with Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn. high school seniors and leaders from IDEA Public Charter School, Luke. C Moore Charter School, Cesar Chavez Public Charter School, and E.L. Haynes Public Charter School will participate in the event. Hiring companies include Colonial Electric, Helix Electric, IEC – Chesapeake, M.C. Dean, and Power Design.
WHEN:
Monday, May 2 at 1:00 p.m.
WHO:
Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes, Director of Department of Employment Services
Manoach Lamarre, Senior Advisor for Workforce Development, US Department of Labor
Paul Kihn – Deputy Mayor for Education
Dr. Christina Grant – State Superintendent of Education
Dr. Lewis Ferebee – Chancellor of DC Public Schools
Grant Schmelzer – Executive Director, The Independent Electrical Contractors, Chesapeake Chapter
Bill Dean – Chief Executive Office, M.C. Dean
Kimberly Ward – Human Resources Business Partner, Helix Electric
Chris Riley – Project Executive Government Affairs & Workforce Development, Power Design
Franklin Chaney – Hiring Representative, Colonial Electric
WHERE:
Martin Luther King Library
901 G Street NW, 5th Floor
*Closest Metro Station: Gallery Place – Chinatown*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: Gallery Place – Chinatown *
You just read:
Bowser Administration to Host Michelle Obama-Inspired Signing Day to Kick Off DC Youth Apprenticeship Week
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.