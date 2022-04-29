PennDOT District 4 Road Report for Week of May 2 to May 6, 2022

04/29/2022 Dunmore, PA - Below you will find the road report for the week of May 2 – May 6, 2022. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes. Baseball is back: Please note there will be traffic issues at Davis Street, I-81 and Montage Mountain Road, Moosic at the beginning and end of the games. There will be games Friday, April 29 starting at 6:35 PM. Saturday, August 30 game starts at 4:05 PM and Sunday, May 1 at 1:05 PM. Home games will return on Tuesday, May 10. Please note: Work will depend on current weather conditions. Short Term Projects Lackawanna County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-81 SB/NB Exit 194 to Exit 206 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Patching, Sealing, Litter and Brushing 5/2-5/5 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-84 Westbound Mile between Exit 8 and Exit 2 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Emergency Bridge Deck Repair 5/2-5/6 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM 307 Spring Brook Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 347 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Repair 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 407 Clarks Summit Borough Lane Restriction Patching 5/2-5/5 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 407 North Abington Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/2-5/4 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2013 Thornhurst Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 5/2-5/5 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3001 Newton Township Lane Restriction Patching 5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4002 Benton Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/5 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4005 Benton Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4032 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Culvert Repair 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Sign Repair 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Luzerne County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Lane Restriction Work Dates Time I-81 Hazle Township Lane Restriction Deck Patching 5/2-5/5 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 29 Jackson Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 5/2-5/5 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 239 Nescopeck Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 437 Dennison Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repair 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 437 Wright Township Detour in Place Emergency Roadway Restoration 5/6-5/9 24/7 1005 Jackson Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1010 Exeter Borough Lane Restriction Ditching Cleaning 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1012 Jackson Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1036 Kingston Township Lane Restriction Deck Patching 5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3011 Nescopeck Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/5 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3012 Nescopeck Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/2-5/4 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4001 Plymouth Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 5/3-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4001 Hunlock Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 5/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Luzerne County Lane Restriction Sign Review 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Pike County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 6 Westfall Township Lane Restriction Bridge Cleaning 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 590 Lackawaxen Township Lane Restriction Pipe Replacement 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2011 Dingman township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2013 Milford Township Lane Restriction Brushing/ Shoulder Cutting/ Pipe Replacement 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Susquehanna County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-81 Southbound from Exit 211 to Exit 206 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Emergency Tree Removal 5/2-5/3 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM I-81 Lenox Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 5/2-5/5 9:00 AM-12:00 PM I-81 Harford Township Lane Restriction Deck Patching 5/3-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-81 North and Southbound from Exit 206-Exit 230 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Guiderail Repair 5/2-5/16 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM 11 Hallstead Borough Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 29 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Base Repair 5/2-5/13 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 92 Oakland Borough Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 5/3-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 106 Clifford Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 547 Harford Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repair 5/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1021 Jackson Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2027 Clifford Township Lane Restriction Pipe Replacement 5/2-5/3 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Wayne County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 247 Preston Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 348 Salem Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 590 Salem Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 5/5-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1013 Berlin Township Lane Restriction Paving-Hot Mix 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2006 Salem Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/4 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3006 Salem Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/3 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3031 Salem Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3042 Cherry Ridge Township Lane Restriction Bridge Channel Repair 5/2-5/3 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4014 Scott Township Lane Restriction Bridge Channel Repair 5/4-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Wyoming County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 6 Mehoopany Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repair 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 87 Forkston Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 307 Overfield Township Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4002 Mehoopany Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 5/2-5/6 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Long Term Projects State Route Exit/Mile Marker County(ies) Township Closure/ Restriction Work Dates N/A ​ Lackawanna Clifton Township Closed A Lackawanna County owned bridge is closed indefinitely on Keystone Rd. in Clifton Township off State Route 435. The road has no outlet. Indefinitely Main Ave ​ Lackawanna Dickson City Intermittent Lane Closure The proposed project consists of bituminous pavement resurfacing, signal improvements, provide ADA compliant handicap accessible curb ramps, drainage, cement concrete curb & sidewalks, temporary traffic control, pavement markings, signs, traffic signals, fencing, and other miscellaneous construction work. The purpose of the project is to maintain the existing roadway for motorists, improve turning movements at various intersections between Schiff's and Dundaff Street. 2020-2022 SR 307 ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project involves the full replacement of a culvert that crosses under a four-lane road, State Route 307 (Scranton Pocono Highway) over Green Run in Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County. Oct. 2022 SR 6 Casey Highway ​ Lackawanna ​ Lane Restriction This is a Concrete Pavement and Bridge Structure Preservation Project. This project will address the aging concrete roadway pavement by replacing damaged and broken slabs where necessary while retrofitting existing slabs to give them stability, replace damaged missing pavement joints and the final surface will be diamond ground to make the most of ride quality. The same preservation activities will be applied to all ramp legs along the length of the highway. The bridge structures along the mainline and interchange ramps will receive preventative maintenance work to increase the service life and prevent future deterioration. The project will begin in 2022 and be completed in 2024. $29 MM 2024 I-84 EB/WB ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing of an existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guiderail, base repairs, joint repairs, temporary traffic control and pavement markings. Nov. 2023 SR 307 ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Right Lane Closure The right lane is closed northbound on SR 307. Stone arch over Williams Creek end wall and parapet issues. TBD SR 307 ​ Lackawanna Spring Brook Township Right Lane Restriction The right lane shoulder is closed on SR 307 due to a slide issue. TBD SR 407 ​ Lackawanna North Abington Township Lane Restriction with Traffic Control Signals Contractors began work on the rehabilitation on the bridge over the lake at the Lackawanna State Park on SR 407, North Abington Township, Lackawanna County in 2021. The project involves bridge rehabilitation to an existing three span spread box beam bridge. Bridge rehabilitation activities include replacing the existing deteriorated concrete bridge deck with a new continuous 8" minimum concrete bridge deck/superstructure, updated parapets, beam end repairs, substructure repairs, rock protection, approach paving, and updated guiderail. Traffic control during construction will be with temporary signals. There is no detour. April 2022 I-84 EB/WB ​ Lackawanna/ Wayne ​ Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing of an existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guiderail, base repairs, joint repairs, temporary traffic control and pavement markings. August 2022 I-84 ​ Lackawanna/Wayne ​ Single Lane Closure Temporary bridge deck repair work, installation of I-84 EB bridge girders, floor beams, deck pans, overhang jacks, reinforcing steel, place deck and parapet concrete, construct I-84 EB bridge approach slabs, install drainage basins, form, and pour WB pier #2/pier #2 plinth. Construct I-84 EB Phase 2/A median side pavement in preparation for stage 3 mainline traffic switch, perform railroad bridge steel repairs. The I-84 over Lackawanna Railroad/Roaring Brook and SR 435 Section 282 project includes the replacement of three bridge structures and associated roadway work on I-84 and SR 435. This is the Twin Bridge Project. TBD I-81 ​ Lackawanna/Luzerne Dupont/ Moosic Shoulder Restriction The district wide guide rail project will be installing guide rail on SR 0081 N.B. from MM 175 to 180 Luzerne County into Lackawanna County starting Monday night April 18 through Thursday night April 21 and again the following week Sunday night April 24 through Thursday night April 28. Work hours 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Crews will be changing locations each week. TBD I-81 Exit 164 ​ Luzerne Nanticoke Bridge Closure Exit 164 (Nanticoke) from I-81 northbound to SR 29 northbound will be closed through May 2022 for bridge repairs. During this time repairs of the two bridges over the exit ramp and roadway will be performed. A detour is in place. May 2022 I-81/115/309 ​ Luzerne ​ Lane Restriction For the rehabilitation and improvement of a certain section of state highways in Luzerne County, in various municipalities, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Bridges are on I-81, SR 115, and SR 309 Cross Valley. Work will continue throughout the winter. TBD SR 437 ​ Luzerne Wright Township Closed Emergency roadway restoration on State Route 0437 (Woodlawn Ave) between Crestwood Road and Tunnel Road in Wright Township, Luzerne County. April 2022 I-80/I-81 ​ Luzerne Sugarloaf Township Closed This project contains ramp paving and concrete patching which will require detours around the I-81/80 interchange. The remaining work is to complete the on the ramps and guide rail. TBD SR 309/11/92 ​ Luzerne ​ Lane Restriction Resurfacing contract for 17 miles of roadway on Route 309 (North Cross Valley Expressway), Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue), Route 92 (Exeter Avenue), Route 2045 (South Main Road) and ADA ramp construction on Route 1009 (Market Street), Luzerne County. Project started the week of 8/2/21 and the contractor is working on SR 2045 (South Main Street). TBD SR 3007 ​ Luzerne Slocum Township Closed State Route 3007 (Blue Ridge Trail) is closed from SR 2042 (Stairville Rd) to SR 3008 (Slocum Rd) in Slocum Township, Luzerne County for a culvert replacement. The work will start on April 18 and will continue through October 2022. A detour will be in place. Oct. 2022 SR 1012 ​ Pike Lackawaxen Township Shoulder Restriction The shoulder was washed-out and pavement edge failed. The work is in the design stage. TBD I-84 17-26 Pike/Wayne Green, Palmyra, Sterling Single Lane Closure The project consists of the reconstruction of Interstate I-84. The project length is approx. 8 miles. I-84 will be under a long-term restriction from mile marker 17 to 26, EB and WB. Westbound traffic will cross over in a single lane pattern onto the Eastbound lanes. Traffic will be single lane from mile marker 21.5 to 26.0. There will be long-term single lane closures on I-84 EB and WB between Exits 20 (Greentown / Wallenpaupack) and 26 (Promised Land/Tafton) (mile markers 21.5 to 26). The interstate will be down to single lane traffic in each direction on the EB lanes while we close and reconstruct the WB lanes. This will begin in early April when full interstate construction begins. We will be closing the West Bound Rest Area on Interstate 84 this construction season. This will be located around Mile Marker 25.7. 2020-Summer 2023 SR 1009 Segment 160 Susquehanna Harmony Township Road Closed SR 1009 in Harmony Township, Susquehanna County will be closed between Depot Street and King Hill Road due to an embankment slide. TBD I-81 SR 206-230 ​ Susquehanna Glendale/Lenoxville to Great Bend Lane Restriction There will be a lane restriction in Susquehanna County on I-81 north and southbound from Exit 206 (Glenwood/Lenoxville) to Exit 230 (Great Bend) for guiderail repair starting Monday, March 21 through Friday April 15, 2022. There will be no work performed on Fridays April 2022 SR 706 ​ Susquehanna Rush Township Lane Restrictions with Temporary Traffic Signals SR 706 section 501 in Rush Township there will be single lane restrictions with temporary traffic signals. The work involves complete demolition and new half width construction of three structures. Three bridges under construction will be at the nearest intersection of SR 706 and Gage Road, SR 706 and Bomboy Road and SR 706 and Devine Road. All 3 sites will have widened roadways, shoulders, new paved approaches, guiderail, and road markings when completed. September 2022 SR 1006 ​ Wayne Damascus/Berlin Township Closed SR 1006 (Peggy Runway Road) closed and implement a detour. The area affected is between the intersection of SR 652& SR 1006 at Segment 0060/ 2808 in Damascus Twp. to the intersection of SR 1006 and Cortez road Segment 0050/2074 in Berlin Twp. Nov. 2022 SR 1002 ​ Wayne Milanville Bridge Closure Skinners Falls bridge is closed until further notice. A PEL Study is being completed. TBD SR 1025 ​ Wyoming Nicholson Borough Bridge Closure SR 1025 (Station Hill Road) near the intersection of SR 11 and SR 92, Nicholson Borough is closed for bridge repairs. Detour is in place. The bridge will remain closed into 2022. Spring 2022 SR 92 ​ Wyoming Falls Township Lane Restriction There will be a stone arch culvert rehabilitation on State Route 92, Section 750, over a tributary to the Susquehanna River, in Falls Township, Wyoming County. The contractor will restabilize the existing floor by encapsulating the timbers in concrete and reconstruct the existing up stream headwall and wing walls. The structure is shared between the state and the railroad company, only the state's half will be included in the project. There will be one lane work zone with a width restriction for the improvement. It will be controlled by temporary traffic signals and concrete barrier. The temporary signals are in place. Oct. 2022 SR 87 ​ Wyoming Colley Township, Sullivan County and North Branch in Wyoming County Lane Restriction and Detour This project consists of the roadway reconstruction along SR 0087 in Colley Township, Sullivan County and North Branch Township, Wyoming County. The reconstruction is necessitated by the slope failure of the underlying roadway. This project proposes minor modifications to, the horizontal alignment by shifting it to the west, the vertical alignment by lowering slightly, and the typical sections by widening and providing a better pavement section. The project will be constructed in two stages. The first stage will consist of short-term operations to install the bypass channels and begin side slope earth work. The second stage will be done under detour during the summer months, where the remainder of the earthwork, roadway improvements, safety upgrades will be completed and other miscellaneous work. The paving work began on April 4, 2022. September 2022 SR 11, SR 858, SR 1031, and SR 87 ​ Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties ​ Lane Restriction This project is for the resurfacing of 13.9 miles of existing roadway on the following state routes in Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties. SR 11, SR 858, SR 1031, and SR 87. 