The We Level Up network Expands Coast to Coast with all New Evidence-based California Rehab Center
The California rehab location will immediately support the entire West Coast United States in combating the growing addiction & mental health epidemic.
Communities across California are continuing to see the increasingly critical need for substance abuse treatment coupled with mental health.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Level Up California Rehab Center Cutting-edge Renovations Completed. Grand Opening Announced.
— Alexandra Krotkevich, CEO We Level Up Personal rehab centers network
The WeLevelUp California treatment center announced that they have completed renovations along with the grand opening of their newest modernized campus in Lake Elsinore, offering California inpatient rehab programs. This expansion will provide critical addiction recovery programs at an all-new, improved site for those who are seeking dual diagnosis substance abuse rehabilitation as well co-occurring secondary mental health care, which is much needed within the Los Angeles region!
The Lake Elsinore, California inpatient rehab location will immediately support the entire West Coast of the United States in combating the growing drug abuse & mental health epidemic.
The We Level Up CA rehab facility is responding in part to both the growing opioid crisis and its corresponding mental health epidemic. We know that COVID-19 isolation, related shutdowns & restrictions have had a deeply negative impact on our nation’s ability to provide help for those suffering from addiction as well as an exploding drug overdose rate throughout America demands we step forward with more innovative solutions than ever before! The California Rehab Treatment Center is dedicated to offering a full continuum of care from initial Medical Detox, Inpatient Rehab, and Alumni aftercare.
Expansion into Newly Renovated & Improved Lake Elsinore, CA Rehab Treatment Facility
This month, the WeLevelUp treatment center will expand from its South Florida roots to provide an additional option more convenient to clients in the Western United States with a newly renovated and improved rehabilitation complex for its South California Rehab Treatment Center. The new facility will include integrated medical detox and addiction rehabilitation care. The new center will accommodate both clinical facilities and client residences. This expansion will add additional treatment beds, allowing more individuals in the Pacific Northwest to Southern California areas to obtain the high-quality lifesaving drug & alcohol treatment they deserve.
The We Level Up Dual Diagnosis Program began as a trusted behavioral health care network for the people of Florida and many more communities beyond our local area. Our organization continues to invest in growing both access and quality care for our clients. Each of our facilities is staffed by highly-trained specialists ready to help patients and their families achieve long-term recovery success. We’re excited to announce our first facility on the West Coast of the United States with our California rehab center.
Communities across California are continuing to see the increasingly critical need for substance abuse treatment coupled with secondary mental health co-occuring disorders. This facility will provide the help and essential services our communities deserve.
As of June 2020, 13% of Americans reported starting or increasing substance use as a way of coping with stress or emotions related to COVID-19. Overdoses have also spiked since the onset of the pandemic. A reporting system called ODMAP shows that the early months of the pandemic brought an 18% increase nationwide in overdoses compared with those same months in 2019.
Take a virtual CA Rehab Tour or Visit the Facility
The rehab center in California facility will help to meet the demand for drug and alcohol inpatient services in the area. This facility is part of a large multi-million dollar investment the company is making in providing more access to care across the country. Comprehensive inpatient treatment will be provided for adults and seniors that grapple with serious indications of alcohol and drug addiction requiring robust inpatient and/or detox treatment.
We Level Up’s newest center is slated to become a leading member of the medical community. The California inpatient rehab treatment center will work to support other organizations, hospitals, and first responders that need the organization’s help.
The new campus offers a virtual video tour of the California Rehab campus and welcomes appointments for in person tours.
Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Centers
Detoxing is the first step in drug rehab and drug addiction treatment, however, it can be a difficult process. Drug rehab centers provide support to make this process easier for addicts to get through withdrawal symptoms successfully. Detoxification medications are sometimes used during drug detox if an addict has developed severe drug dependence and cannot go through with detox without using specific drugs like medication or medication-assisted therapy (MAT). MAT allows for combining specific drug replacement therapies with drug rehabilitation programs to create a comprehensive treatment plan that will help the addict stay clean long term.
After detoxing from alcohol, drug rehab centers use a variety of treatments for alcohol addiction including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), motivational interviewing (MI), contingency management (CM), drug replacement therapy, acceptance, and commitment therapy (ACT) as well as traditional 12 step programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous.
Alcohol Abuse
Alcohol abuse is a serious issue in the United States, and according to the CDC, there are more than 14 million alcoholics in the US. Alcoholism can be a very difficult addiction to overcome, but drug rehab centers have the knowledge and expertise needed to help those who are struggling with alcoholism to get back on their feet.
After detoxing from alcohol, drug rehab centers use a variety of treatments for alcohol addiction including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), motivational interviewing (MI), contingency management (CM), drug replacement therapy, acceptance, and commitment therapy (ACT) as well as traditional 12 step programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous.
Drug Abuse
According to the CDC, there were over 44 million drug users in the US and almost 2 million drug addicts who needed professional help due to their addiction. There are a number of rehab centers available to those struggling with drug addiction, but it’s important that those searching for treatment find an alcohol and drug rehab center that is equipped to meet their specific needs and goals for recovery.
Consequences Of The Opioid Crisis
Millions of adults in America are impacted by the opioid crisis every year. It’s significant to gauge how prevalent addiction is, therefore, we can appreciate its health, physical, social, and economic influence. These figures can be compelling means to raise public knowledge, stop the stigmatization of the illness, stop wrongful shaming, and advance improved treatment.
– Over 70% of drug overdose deaths in 2019 involved an opioid
– Overdoses involving opioids killed nearly 50,000 people in 2019, and nearly 73% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids
– Nearly 500,000 people died from overdoses involving any opioid, including prescription and illicit opioids, from 1999 to 2019
Costs Of America’s Opioid Crisis
The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) reports that drug abuse costs the US an estimated $78.5 billion a year, including healthcare expenditures, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal justice involvement.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drug overdose was involved in more than 38,000 deaths in 2014, which is about 63 percent of drug-related deaths in 2015, with opioids accounting for the majority of drug overdose deaths. Opioid pain relievers were responsible for 18,893 drug overdose deaths in 2014 which increased to 20, 844 drug overdose deaths involving opioid pain relievers in 2015 (numbers do not include heroin).
New Jersey Rehab Treatment Center Services
Clients will undergo residential treatment services at the new location for roughly 30 days and longer depending on the client’s individual needs. Like all of We Level Up’s facilities, the California Rehab treatment center expansion will combine science-based care. Plus holistic therapy modalities. We Level Up California Rehab Treatment Center provides high-quality co-occurring mental health therapy. Coupled with dual-diagnosis addiction care in multiple facilities in numerous geographical areas. Locations include:
- California Rehab Center
– New Jersey Rehab Center
– Fort Lauderdale rehab center
– West Palm Beach rehab center
– Lake Worth Florida rehab center
– Deerfield Beach / Pompano rehab center admissions office
About We Level Up treatment centers
We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities along with holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. Combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical detox recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab.
Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, We Level Up is an accredited dual diagnosis drug and alcohol addiction and mental health care provider. Fully integrating co-occurring conditions into their programs, they provide a world-class comprehensive continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Their top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehab recovery.
We Level Up provides best-in-class treatment in multiple locations, with amenities and activities designed to reinforce recovery success metrics. Each client receives lifetime alumni support post inpatient treatment along with family resources to help maintain recovery momentum, even once they depart their treatment facilities. Their teams of highly trained professionals are dedicated to each client’s success.
Sources:
Center for Disease Control - https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6932a1.htm; Center for Disease Control - https://www.cdc.gov/opioids/data/index.html
New Drug Overdose Record Highs - https://welevelup.com/treatment/news/drug-overdose/
California Rehab Grand Opening - https://welevelupca.com/addiction/california-rehab-grand-opening
We Level Up NJ Addiction Treatment https://welevelupnj.com
We Level Up Treatment Center | Drug Alcohol Addiction Rehab, Top-rated Accredited https://welevelup.com/
We Level Up FL Behavioral Mental Health Recovery Center Success https://welevelupfl.com/
We Level Up CA Rehab Addiction Detox Center https://welevelupca.com/
Level Up Treatment Lake Worth is a multi-faceted drug & alcohol treatment center in Florida https://leveluplakeworth.com/
National Alliance on Mental Illness – nami.org/mhstats
Alexandra Krotkevich
We Level Up treatment centers
+1 561-678-0917
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Grand Opening: We Level Up California Rehab Center